Hermann’s volleyball Lady Bearcats are headed to the MSHSAA Championships, but in a different class this year.
Hermann (24-6-3) captured a Class 3 sectional title Saturday in Kirksville.
“We are really excited to earn another chance to compete in the Final Four,” Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said. “We played really well and focused on Saturday at the sectional. I only hope we can keep that focus for our next couple of matches. It is exciting for our area schools to be competing this week in Cape Girardeau.”
The Lady Bearcats opened with a sweep of Winfield (18-6-1), 25-10, 25-10, 25-12.
In the quarterfinal match, the Lady Bearcats swept John Burroughs (8-5), 25-9, 25-14, 25-20.
Hermann, a 14-time state winner at the Class 2 and Class 2A level, now will try to add a Class 3 state title to its accomplishments.
The Lady Bearcats face Maryville (19-2) Thursday at 9 a.m. in a semifinal match. Hermann will either play Thursday at 11 a.m. (third place) or Friday at 9 a.m. (championship). Saturday’s opponent will either be Park Hills Central (25-6-3) or Springfield Catholic (33-2-1).
Sectional
In Saturday’s quarterfinal win over John Burroughs, Grace Winkelmann led the way with 14 kills.
Holly Heldt was next with 13 kills. Malerie Schutt posted five kills. Madison Dixon, Grace Godat and McKenna Tyree each had three kills. Hannah Grosse ended with two kills and Chelsey Moeckli had one.
Grosse had 38 assists. Moeckli and Winkelmann each added one.
Cydney Moeckli served three aces. Winkelmann and Heldt added two apiece. Grosse and Chelsey Moeckli each had one ace.
Winkelmann picked up seven digs.
In the victory over Winfield, Winkelmann knocked down 18 kills.
Heldt was next with nine kills. Schutt was next with eight. Godat added five. Tyree had two. Dixon and Chelsey Moeckli added one kill each.
Grosse posted 39 assists and Chelsey Moeckli had one.
Winkelmann and Grosse each had two blocks. Heldt and Schutt had one apiece.
Winkelmann served three aces. Chelsey Moeckli had two. Heldt and Cydney Moeckli each served one ace.
Cydney Moeckli and Grosse each had eight digs.