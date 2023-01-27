The Lady Bearcats will have a chance at the consolation prize in their home tournament this week.
Hermann (11-7) defeated St. Clair (3-15) in the second round of the Hermann Invitational Tournament Tuesday after both teams fell in the first round the night before.
Hermann will play New Haven Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation final while St. Clair gets Liberty Christian Academy for seventh place Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
With 13 points in the first quarter, the Lady Bearcats opened up a nine-point lead in the first eight minutes before extending the lead to 31-6 at halftime.
At the end of the third quarter, Hermann remained in front, 41-14.
Emma Thompson had the top scoring mark for the Lady Bulldogs with eight points.
Ava Brand scored six points and Grace Moore added three.
Rylea Black, Ashley Meek, Vada Moore and Emma Talleur contributed two points apiece.
Macy Bader’s 14 points for the Lady Bearcats were the game high. Bader added three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Holly Heldt and Ava Hughes each scored 10 points. Hughes led in rebounds with six, made three steals, blocked two shots and passed for two assists.
Quin Winkelmann notched nine points.
Karigan Lane rounded out the Hermann scoresheet with eight points.
St. Clair will open next week’s schedule Monday with a 7 p.m. road tipoff at Cuba.