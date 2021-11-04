Playing on a night where the cold, damp weather contrasted the new, bright turf field, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights saw their 2021 season come to its end.
Host Hermann (4-6) eliminated Borgia (1-9) in the opening round of the Class 2 District 2 playoffs, 27-6.
“It is always good to win a home playoff game,” Hermann Head Coach Andy Emmons said. “It is especially important to get a victory after coming off a tough four-game stretch.”
Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said there were positives.
“The coaches made adjustments, but we just couldn’t move the ball. We did make an adjustment to start the second half when we came out with an empty backfield, and we started to move the ball,” Gildehaus said. “Koen Zeltmann made a tremendous pass down into the end zone. Tate Marquart made a heck of a catch. He’s young, and he’s got a heck of a lot of speed.”
Putting to use lessons learned through playing ranked teams during the season, Borgia was able to keep the Bearcats off of the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Hermann scored three times in the second quarter, and that was the difference in the game.
Just 40 seconds into the quarter, Parker Anderson scored from a yard out.
With 5:43 to play, Conner Coffey found the end zone from two yards out.
With 1:24 to play in the half, Anderson scored on a 13-yard carry around the end.
The Bearcats got a two-point conversion on the second score, a pass from Anderson to Seth Hackmann. Hermann led at the break, 20-0.
“Holding them to 20 points, I thought that was really darned good,” Gildehaus said. “Defensively, we played pretty well. Offensively, we have work to do.”
Borgia came out in a different formation. Running empty backfield, the Knights moved down the field on passes and running plays from Zeltmann. He found Marquart for a 26-yard scoring pass with 6:27 left in the quarter, cutting Hermann’s lead to 20-6.
Hermann got a final insurance score with 5:57 to play when Gavin Hackmann barreled in from eight yards out. Nolan Brune connected on the extra-point kick, and Hermann won, 27-7.
“We were able to do enough offensively to keep the chains moving, control the clock and put the ball in the end zone,” Emmons said.
Hermann goes onto the road Friday to play at top-seeded Lutheran St. Charles. Kickoff in St. Peters is 7 p.m.
Gildehaus feels Borgia will be back.
“We’re a family at Borgia,” Gildehaus said. “Through thick and thin, whether we win a state championship or we lose, we’re a family. That’s why I love these kids, that’s why I love this school, and that’s why I love to coach.”
Hermann
For Hermann, Trenton Lampkin was 4-8 for 40 yards passing. Anderson completed both of his attempts for 18 yards. JJ Mundwiller was 0-1.
On the ground, Anderson had 12 carries for 85 yards. Kenny Hoener ran nine times for 46 yards. Coffey ran seven times for 39 yards. Kole Eldringhoff also had 39 yards on five carries.
Gavin Hackmann ran nine times for 33 yards. Mundwiller had two carries for seven yards, and Brune ran once for five yards. Brady Grosse had two rushes for three yards, and Lampkin lost a yard on two carries.
Hoener caught two passes for 11 yards. Eldringhoff picked up 18 yards on one catch, and Lampkin had one reception for 15 yards. Anderson caught a pass for 11 yards, and Seth Hackmann had the three-yard conversion catch.
Anderson led the defense with eight tackles. Grosse had four solo stops. Brune, Eldringhoff, Gavin Hackmann and Levi Seifert each had three solo tackles.
Seifert posted two sacks. Schuler Erickson and Grosse had one sack apiece.
Hermann ran for 256 yards and passed for 58.
Borgia
Zeltmann completed six of 16 pass attempts for 72 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Zeltmann was the leading rusher with 18 carries for 37 yards.
“We came out and played very well defensively,” Emmons said. “Borgia is very well coached, and Zeltmann at quarterback has a lot of speed. One of our keys to success was limiting what he could get on the ground, and we were effective at that.”
Nathan Kell ran once for three yards.
Trenton Volmert had five carries for a loss of two yards, and Justin Mort lost 11 yards on a mishandled punt snap in the first half.
Marquart was the top receiver with two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. Volmert caught a 15-yard pass. Kell and Jordan Mohesky each had one catch for nine yards.
Garren Parks recovered a fumble.
“He’s our true captain,” Gildehaus said. “He’s our leader each week. He’s going into the Marines.”
Ben Lause made nine tackles with one assist. Tony Fortner had eight tackles with one assist.
Parks had seven solo stops with one assist. Will Hoer had six tackles and two assists.
Kabren Koelling had five solo tackles. Ben Roehrig had four tackles and one assist.
Ryan Kampschroeder and Kell both ended with three tackles and two assists. Ethan Clarkson had three solo tackles with one assist.
The game was the final one in Borgia colors for nine players. Graduating after this season are Alec Riegel, Parks, Fortner, Kampschroeder, Nick Elbert, Michael Farmer, Chris Irwin, Will Warden and Clarkson.
“I know people will remember the record, but I look at the kids we’re losing and what they did for the leadership of this team,” Gildehaus said. “They kept this team together. Nobody pointed fingers. Every day, they came to the practice field with smiles on their faces and worked to do what they could to get better. All of them are going to be successful in what they do after this year.”