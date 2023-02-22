Both teams entered Friday with a chance to claim a share of the Four Rivers Conference title.
However, a win for Union (6-1) in Sullivan denied both Hermann and Pacific that opportunity. Instead, Hermann (21-5, 5-2) had to settle for second place in the conference after a 52-41 home win over Pacific (11-15, 4-3) in the league and regular season finale for both teams.
The Bearcats opened with a 13-11 lead after one quarter, growing that advantage to 23-16 at halftime and 33-24 at the end of the third.
“I thought our guys really competed in the first half, even taking a lead in the second quarter at 17-16,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “However, we gave up a big three-point basket right before halftime that hurt our momentum. In the second half, we cut their lead to five a couple of different instances, but never seemed to get closer than that. They forced us into 16 turnovers and did a good job of getting the basketball inside for scores.”
Jack Meyer had a 23-point scoring outburst to lead Pacific on the night. He added three rebounds.
Quin Blackburn posted 14 points with six rebounds, three blocks and one assist.
Xavian Cox added four points with two assists.
Matt Reincke grabbed five rebounds and made three assists with one steal.
Parker Linder posted three rebounds and one assist.
Nick Bukowsky passed for five assists with two steals and one rebound.
Joey Gebel grabbed one rebound.
Trey Bibb recorded a steal.
Pacific heads to the Class 5 District 2 Tournament next week. The Indians are seeded seventh in the district and play at the No. 2 seed Vianney Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.
Hermann is the No. 1 seed in Class 3 District 7. The Bearcats play South Callaway Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.