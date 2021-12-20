One year after getting edged by one point at Blue Jay Gym, the Lady Bearcats got some revenge.
Hermann (5-3) won on its home floor Tuesday, topping Washington (3-4), 44-32.
The Lady Bearcats opened strong on a 14-0 run to take an 18-5 lead after one period.
“They were making their shots, and we were not,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “It’s that simple.”
The score stood at 25-12 at halftime and 39-19 to end the third period.
The Lady Jays outpointed Hermann, 13-7, in the final quarter, but could not cut deeper into the home team’s advantage.
“Our defense picked it up and we were able to control the inside game a little better,” Light said. “We had a chance to cut (the lead) to seven, but missed an open shot inside, and that resulted in Hermann advancing the ball up the floor for an easy basket. So often a missed layup on one end leads to a made layup on the other end. That’s exactly what happened.”
Washington’s Elizabeth Reed led all scorers on the night with 14 points, including a trio of three-point makes.
Olivia Reed added eight points for the Lady Jays, followed by Gabby Lindemann (four), Abi Waters (four) and Taylor Brown (two).
Waters made nine rebounds and Lindemann eight, but Hermann outrebounded Washington, 43-33.
Hermann gained points from nine different players with Holly Heldt leading the way at nine.
Malerie Schutt netted eight points for the Lady Bearcats.
Other scorers included Ava Hughes (six), Cydney Moeckli (six), Grace Godat (five), Chelsey Moeckli (five), Shelby Schutt (two), Kennedie Witthaus (two) and Macy Bader (one).
Chelsey Moeckli and Malerie Schutt led the battle of the boards as Chelsey Moecklie grabbed 13 rebounds and Malerie Schutt 10.
Washington has a six-day rest before next tipping off Monday at home against Sullivan at 7 p.m.