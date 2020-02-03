The Lady Bulldogs made up more than half the difference in the fourth quarter, but Hermann was still able to advance to the championship round.
The host Lady Bearcats (12-3) won, 50-46, against St. Clair (10-3) Wednesday in the Hermann Tournament semifinals.
St. Clair led, 12-11, after one quarter. However, Hermann rallied to lead, 29-20, at the intermission.
The teams remained even in the third quarter with Hermann holding a 41-32 advantage going into the final period.
“(This was the) worst shooting game of the year for us,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “Gracie (Sohn) got hurt in the second quarter. Lani (Bursey) picked up her third foul. Hermann took advantage. Andy (Emmons) does a good job of getting his girls to play hard.”
Bursey finished the game with a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. She also came away with three steals, two blocks and one assist.
Alana Hinson netted 12 points with six rebounds and two steals.
Ally Newton added five points. Annabelle Coonse and Madison Lowder each scored three points.
Phoebe Arnold contributed two points and Sohn scored one.
“We played great defensively,” Johnson said. “We just couldn’t score the ball. We missed a lot of layups.”
Arnold and Lowder each made four rebounds. Sohn rebounded three. Coonse and Newton both contributed two rebounds.
Coonse made three assists and Newton two.
Newton grabbed six steals. Coonse and Sohn both stole two.
Quincy Erickson led the Lady Bearcats with 11 points.
Elly Krueger netted nine points. Hannah Grosse and Gracie Winkelmann both added seven points.
Other Hermann scorers included Brianna Thomas (five), Maya Wideman (four), Grace Godat (two), Megan Schneider (two), Macie Witthaus (two) and Chelsey Moeckli (one).
Teams did not find out who they would play in the final round of the tournament until Thursday after the other championship semifinal between California and Montgomery County was postponed a day.
California won the delayed contest, 62-44, advancing to play Hermann for the championship Friday and Montgomery County to play St. Clair for third.