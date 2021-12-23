The advantage in Four Rivers Conference boys basketball this season thus far rests with the cats.
Hermann’s Bearcats (6-2, 1-0) opened league play Friday with a 52-49 win at St. Clair (5-1, 1-1), handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
Across the conference, Union’s Wildcats (2-0) have a leg up on everybody with Hermann a half game back and St. James and Pacific both holding 1-1 marks to tie St. Clair for third.
A hard-fought fourth quarter Friday saw the Bulldogs bite deeply into a double-digit Hermann lead, but the Bearcats were able to close it out with a three-point edge still intact.
“We dug ourselves a big hole early and tried to fight our way out of it all night,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We cut it to three late after being down 20, but couldn’t finish off our comeback. I was really proud of our effort and loved the way we didn’t quit when we fell behind.”
Hermann controlled the early portions of the game with a 21-7 lead after one quarter and a 32-17 halftime advantage.
After three periods, the score stood at 42-29.
Austin Dunn posted 17 points with three rebounds and two assists for the Bulldogs.
Carter Short finished with a double-double at 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“We were balanced again offensively and Austin is really playing well on both sides of the court for us,” Isgrig said. “He shot the ball well and is really defending at a high level. Carter battled with their bigs all night and I thought Caleb Walters gave us some good minutes off the bench.”
Isaac Nunez contributed 10 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Jordan Rodrigue scored eight points with five assists, four rebounds and one steal.
Hayden Johnson netted two points with three rebounds.
Alex Marler made two rebounds.
Parker Anderson led the Bearcats with 23 points and eight rebounds.
Other scorers included Seth Hackmann (10 points), Reese Rehmert (nine), Rene Rehmert (seven) and Conner Coffey (three).
The Bulldogs have one last game to play in 2021, hosting Windsor Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.
St. Clair will resume action after the new year at the Owensville Tournament.