In one of several key Four Rivers Conference volleyball matches, the Hermann Lady Bearcats held off Union Tuesday, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13.
Hermann, the defending league champion, improved to 18-7 overall, 3-0 in the conference. Union dropped to 12-7, 1-1.
“Our match against Union was a good contest,” Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said. “Union served very tough and had some tremendous swings from the outside.”
Union Head Coach Khloe Getman felt Hermann got the better play at key situations.
“This was another tough loss against the strong team,” she said. “We got outplayed. Hermann executed better offensively at crucial moments. Our energy was low and we struggled to communicate effectively on the court and in the end, missing those aspects hindered our success.”
Landolt said the Lady Bearcats had to make some adjustments, but were up to the task.
“Due to some sickness and injury, we had some new people in places, and I was really proud of how our girls adjusted to our new lineups,” Landolt said. “There is a lot of parity in our conference which makes the conference games always fun to play.”
Hermann concentrated on getting the ball to Holly Heldt and she responded with 20 kills.
Jill Rood chipped in with nine kills while Quin Winkelmann was next with eight. Tirzah Dodorico, Paige Schulte and Sydney Schulte each had three kills. Shelby Schutt posted two kills and Macy Bader added one.
Hermann served nine aces with Bader and Heldt leading the way with three apiece. Paige Schulte, Sydney Schulte and Kennedie Witthaus each had one.
Bader handed out 34 assists. Paige Schulte had four and Witthaus ended with two. Dodorico and Karigan Lane each had one.
Heldt had four total blocks and Dodorico ended with two.
Sophia Helling posted a double-double with 15 kills and 24 digs for Union. She also had three total blocks, two assists and one ace.
Marcie Keence also had a double-double with 25 assists and 12 digs to go with one kill.
Josselyn Smith posted seven kills, 15 digs, two aces and an assist.
Isabel Stowe knocked down five kills with one dig and one ace.
Kirsten Bockhorst had four kills and a block.
Lilly Wiskur recorded two kills, six digs and one ace.
Izzy Zagarri picked up nine digs with two assists and one kill.
Katherine Bolte had one assist and one dig.
“We made some great plays and are always learning more about ourselves as individuals and a team and will use this as another opportunity for growth,” Getman said.
Union plays in the six-team Warrenton Tournament Saturday. The Lady ’Cats face O’Fallon Christian at 9 a.m. Warrenton at 10 a.m., Windsor at 11 a.m., St. James at 1 p.m. and Orchard Farm at 2 p.m.