The Washington boys basketball Blue Jays were off their rhythm to start the new year.
Hermann was not.
Washington (4-6) fell at home Tuesday to the Bearcats (9-2) in the first game of 2022, 64-50.
The visiting Bearcats controlled the game in its early stages, leading 21-14 after one quarter and 35-21 at halftime.
Washington chipped into that lead late in the third quarter, ending the period on a 10-3 run to make it 46-41.
However, Hermann opened the final period on a 9-1 run to put the lead right back at full strength.
“We were very lethargic in the first half and you can’t go 3-10 from the free-throw line in any half that you play,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “The first half, we were 3-10, and that doesn’t keep you in ball games.
“The good thing was the defensive intensity with the funnel defense that we run,” he said. “In the third quarter, we really did a good job and helped us bring it back to two possessions.”
Meanwhile, Hermann delivered a 17-20 free-throw shooting mark, as well as going 7-15 from three-point range.
“They made their free throws down the stretch and we turned the ball over way too much,” Young said. “Their points off of turnovers was just too much. We’ve got to be able to guard the ball without fouling as much as we did, and still have that same intensity.”
Sam Paule was the key cog for the Blue Jays on the offensive side of the floor, scoring 19 points with five triples.
“Sam pulled us out (of our funk) and took the cork off the basket a little bit,” Young said. “It was great to see him get some confidence because that’s really going to pull us through down the road here.”
Chase Merryman finished with nine points.
Other scorers included Mark Hensley (eight points), Adyn Kleinheider (six), Todd Bobo (six) and Alex Zanin (two).
For the Bearcats, Reese Rehmert drove the outside shooting attack, hitting 6-8 from three-point range on the way to finishing with a game high 24 points.
Conner Coffey added 19 points, including a 10-11 mark from the charity stripe.
Seth Hackmann hit double figures as well with 12 points.
Rane Rehmert finished with five points, and Parker Anderson rounded out the score sheet with four.
The Blue Jays get back to GAC Central play Friday, traveling to Ft. Zumwalt East for a 7 p.m. tipoff.