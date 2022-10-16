Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational.
Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational.
Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
Owensville was the runner-up at 61, followed by Pacific in third at 80 points and Union in fourth at 87.
Rolla (128), Cuba (142) and Sullivan (153) rounded out the team scores.
New Haven, St. James, Calvary Lutheran, South Callaway, Bourbon, Chamois and Lighthouse Preparatory Academy each fielded individual runners in the race, but not enough to earn a team score.
Sullivan’s Emily Willman was the top individual runner, finishing the course in 19:46.21.
Hermann’s Katy Menke (20:32) and Amelia Uthlaut (20:20.79) ranked second and third.
Owensville’s Ilene Limberg (21:00.63) and St. James’ Vanessa Perona (21:12.79) finished out the top five.
Union’s Kelsey Brake finished eighth in 22:12.19, followed by Pacific’s Grace Dryer (22:14.01) in ninth.
Janelle Cronin was New Haven’s lone representative and earned a medal. She placed 14th in 23:17.09, one place behind Union’s Abigail Spurgeon (23:10.33).
Lauryn Schwierjohn (12th, 23:09.13), Aleyna Daniel (21st, 23:46.54), Ruby Jones (33rd, 25:03.43), Bella Jones (35th, 25:26.93), Carly Vaughn (39th, 26:02.5), Ella Murphy (45th, 27:01.97) and Hanna Lane (46th, 27:18.03) rounded out the Pacific scores.
Also running for Union were Olivia Mehringer (30th, 24:40.96), Cordelia Schreck (32nd, 25:02.08), Amy Schreck (37th, 25:45.34), Gianna Schreck (60th, 30:26.19), Andie Holmes (64th, 31:32.51) and Breanna Vollmer (65th, 31:56.38).
The Four Rivers teams will see each other again Tuesday at Big Driver for the conference meet which starts at 2:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.