In an immediate rematch of the Hermann Tournament championship, the Lady Bearcats again came out on top.
Hermann (10-5) fresh off the tournament win on Thursday, notched a four-set victory once again on its home floor Monday, defeating Washington (7-11), 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23.
“We had a slow start, but brought up our intensity as the match went on,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “We let Hermann go on too many serving runs and dug ourselves into too deep of a hole in the first and second sets. We played well, stayed aggressive, and limited Hermann’s runs during the third set to win. We continued to play well in the fourth set, but came up short.”
Jessie Tovo posted 13 kills, nine digs, one block and one ace to lead the Lady Jays.
Alexis Barks recorded nine kills, four digs and two blocks.
Jora Weaver ended with seven kills, three digs and three blocks.
Madison Moore notched six kills, four digs and one block.
Chloe Holtmeyer contributed five kills, seven digs and one block.
Cierra Murrell put down a kill and made eight digs.
Meredith Duncan posted three digs and one block.
Abigail Gilliatt passed for 15 assists, picked up seven digs and served one ace.
Taylor Hoelscher made 18 digs and three assists.
Sydney Harbath ended with one dig.
Washington hosts Ft. Zumwalt East Tuesday in GAC Central play at 6 p.m.