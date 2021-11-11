Saturday marked the 15th state championship in the storied history of the Hermann Lady Bearcats volleyball program.
However, that wasn’t the only state championship the school added to its trophy case that day.
At Gans Creek in Columbia, a different Lady Bearcats team started forging its own state lineage as Hermann claimed the Class 2 girls cross country championship, the program’s first.
Hermann tallied 74 points, winning by a seven-point margin over runner-up Summit Christian Academy.
Sophomore Amelia Uthlaut ran the course in 19:45.4, leading the Lady Bearcats and finishing third overall individually.
Senior Morgan Miller also cracked the top 10 for the Lady Bearcats, finishing eighth in 20:16.7.
Blue Eye senior Riley Arnold was the state champion in 19:23.
The next Hermann runner to come across was junior Katy Menke in 13th place with a time of 20:31.8.
Those three individual medalists put the Lady Bearcats in great shape, scoring team points of two, six and 10.
Summit’s No. 1 runner, Lauren McCoy, recorded a team score of 12 by finishing in 15th place.
However, Summit finished in a tight pack with the next four scoring runners putting up 13, 14, 19 and 23 points.
Hermann senior Clara Scheible came across the finish line in 31st place in 21:20.1, adding 21 points to the Hermann score.
That left things to just junior Alaina Worland and senior Ava Engemann, still on the course for the Lady Bearcats after freshman teammate Anna Wright left the course with an injury early on.
Worland came to the line first, placing 56th in a time of 22:08.4, adding 35 points to Hermann’s score and clinching the title.
Engemann came across seven runners later in 63rd at 22:14. Engemann would have tallied 37 points toward the team score, which also would have been good enough to clinch the title.
Boys
Hermann qualified three runners for the Class 2 boys race.
New Covenant senior Tanner Talley won the race in 15:32.5.
Senior Tavis Harris was the first Hermann runner to finish, crossing the line in 41st place at 17:52.5.
Sophomore teammate Jackson Poehlman was close behind, finishing 43rd in 17:55.2.
Rounding out Hermann’s run was senior Ben Berkemeyer, who placed 96th in 18:46.