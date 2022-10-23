Led by two of the top three finishers, the Hermann Lady Bearcats claimed the Four Rivers Conference girls varsity title Tuesday at Washington’s Big Driver.
Hermann scored 39 points to breeze to the win over the field. Union placed second at 61 points while Owensville scored 69, Pacific ended with 84 and St. Clair had 87 points.
“Our girls team was going for the team win, but competing against Hermann was going to be tough, as they are the defending Class 2 state champions,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “We finished first at their home meet, but they were missing one of their top runners that day. Even though we ended up second, I thought all six girls had a very solid day.”
Hermann senior Katy Menke was the individual champion, crossing the line in 20:02.55.
Sullivan senior Emily Willman was second in 20:20.43 with Hermann junior Amelia Uthlaut claiming third in 20:27.16.
Rounding out the top five were Owensville sophomore Ilene Limberg in 20:31.70 and St. James junior Vanessa Perona in 21:36.42.
“The race as a whole had some fast girls,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “I think that top four will all be all-state. This is one of the fastest group of FRC girls I have seen.”
The rest of the top 10 were St. Clair sophomore Brooklyn Cannon (21:45.34), Pacific freshman Grace Dryer (22:00.52), Union freshman Viola Johanson (22:15.37), St. Clair senior Melodi Miller (22:40.94) and Union junior Kelsey Brake (23:00.11).
“Brooklyn continues to run well,” Martin said. “She basically stayed in the same position for the whole race. Melodi Miller outperformed expectations. She was out of the medals for the first mile and then ended up ninth. She has an excellent work ethic in practice and it paid off today.”
Pacific Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said Dryer has had a big season.
“Grace has been our No. 1 runner all season and has made her mark in the conference as a freshman,” Schwierjohn said. “I know she will continue to move up the leaderboard through her high school career.”
Hermann’s other runners were Alaina Worland (12th, 23:09.24), Alaina Heaney (14th, 23:16.65), Elaina Uthlaut (18th, 23:51.88) and Jocelyn Neill (22nd, 24:29.31).
Rounding out Union’s roster were Abigail Spurgeon (11th, 23:05.02), Cordelia Schreck (20th, 24:02.98), Olivia Mehringer (24th, 24:30.62) and Amy Schreck (26th, 24:37.44).
“Abby Spurgeon, Viola Johanson and Kelsey Brake really put themselves out there in the top 11,” Hurt said. “I was proud of their aggressive effort to push our team in front of Hermann. The second half of our team was not far behind them. Amy Schreck, Cordelia Schreck, and Olivia Mehringer always do a great job of running as a pack together. As a group they finished about a minute and a half faster than they did on this course three weeks ago at the Big Driver Invitational. You can’t ask for better performances than that as a coach. They truly ran to their best effort.”
Owensville’s other runners were Abbie Gibson (15th, 23:25.30), Hannah Gehlert (16th, 23:32.46), Lauren Kandlbinder (21st, 24:26.69). Saylor Richardson (27th, 24:49.48) and Elaina Lebish (31st, 25:26.02).
Pacific’s other runners were Aleyna Daniel (17th, 23:50.89, Lauryn Schwierjohn (19th, 23:55.93), Ruby Jones (28th, 24:54.14), Bella Jones (30th, 25:12.47), Carly Vaughn (34th, 26:05.20) and Ella Murphy (36th, 27:46.79).
St. Clair’s additional three runners were Hanna Spoon (23rd, 24:30.56), Leah McAvoy-Keltz (32nd, 25:40.56) and Rachel Cox (35th, 26:33.18).
New Haven ran two in the meet with Janelle Cronin leading the way at 13th in 23:10.94. Sydney Grubb was 25th in 24:33.13.
Breanna Mayberry placed 29th for Sullivan in 25:00.84.
M’Lynn Steen ran 33rd for St. James in 25:46.03.