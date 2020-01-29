Welcome to the new Hermann Tournament.
Playing Monday, the host Lady Bearcats forged a 61-40 win over sixth-seeeded New Haven Lady Shamrocks.
“It’s a really strong field this year with the addition of California,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “The top four teams are really good and it should be interesting to see how it plays out in the finals.”
California is the top seed while St. Clair is second and Hermann is third. Montgomery County is the fourth seed and all four top seeds won Monday night.
Hermann (11-3) jumped on top of New Haven (7-6) after one quarter, 14-6. It was 36-23 at the half and 46-31 through three quarters.
“Hermann is a really good team,” Peirick said. “They have two girls who love to drive and get to the basket and are pretty good at it. We didn’t do a good job at all in our help defense and did an awful job of defensive rebounding.”
Quincy Erickson and Gracie Winkelmann shared the scoring leadership with 22 points apiece. Brianna Thomas was next with seven points.
Hannah Grosse and Kaylyn Powers each scored four points while Macie Witthaus added two.
Hermann was 11-22 from the free-throw stripe and hit two three-point baskets.
McKenzie Overschmidt led the Lady Shamrocks with 15 points.
Mackenzie Wilson was next with nine points.
Brenna Langenberg, a freshman, netted seven points.
Ellie Westermeyer had five points while Hannah Rethemeyer added four points.
New Haven hit four three-point baskets and went 10-15 from the free-throw line.
“On the offensive end, I thought for the most part we played well, but you have to play both ends of the court so I feel our defense let us down tonight,” Peirick said.
The Lady Shamrocks take on seventh-seeded Battle Wednesday at Hermann Middle School starting at 7:30 p.m.
Hermann faces second-seeded St. Clair in the semifinals at Hermann High School Wednesday. That game also tips off at 7:30 p.m.
The boys tournament started Tuesday. That event includes New Haven, Hermann and St. Clair. The second round of that event will be played Thursday evening.