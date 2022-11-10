One year after winning the Class 2 girls cross country state championship, the Hermann Lady Bearcats returned to the podium.
Hermann placed second in the team standings Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area with 89 points.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
One year after winning the Class 2 girls cross country state championship, the Hermann Lady Bearcats returned to the podium.
Hermann placed second in the team standings Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area with 89 points.
North Platte took the top honors with 64 points. Metro (159 points) and Lexington (162) also left with state trophies from Class 2, ending third and fourth.
The Lady Bearcats were led to the podium by a pair of runners finishing in the top three.
Smithton senior Riley Bryan won the race in 19:04.4, but the next two runners to finish came from Hermann.
Senior Katy Menke was the runner-up in 19:28.3. Junior Amelia Uthlaut came in third at 19:39.5.
Menke and Uthlaut were the team’s only two individual medalists in the race.
Freshman Elaina Uthlaut came across in 43rd place in 22:14.6. A few seconds later, senior Alaina Worland (22:16) and freshman Alaina Heaney (22:19.9) finished back-to-back in 45th and 46th.
Freshman Jocelyn Neill rounded out the Lady Bearcats run in 61st place, finishing in 22:34.1.
While Menke and Amelia Uthlaut ranked second and third from the second checkpoint on, the remainder of the team had to move up a lot of places to get the team onto the podium.
Elaina Uthlaut, Worland, and Heaney were all outside of the top 100 runners after the first kilometer. All three moved up more than 30 places by the second checkpoint and continued to gain positions at each marker.
Neill, the team’s sixth runner, similarly moved up 21 places from the first checkpoint to the second and then gained another 20 places by the third, finishing by picking up five more spots at the fourth kilometer and three leading up to the finish line.
Hermann freshman Nolan Kopp ranked 29th in the Class 2 boys race in 17:43.2. Sophomore John Hiatt ranked 107th in 19:17.7.
Steelville senior Conner Diaz paced the field to take the individual title in 16:15.1.
Class 3
In the Class 3 girls race Saturday, Owensville sophomore Ilene Limberg got onto the medal stand with an 18th place finish in 20:11.2
St. James junior Vanessa Perona ranked 42nd in 21:14.0. Cuba junior Kaylee Fulliam (21:26) ranked 50th and Cuba freshman Cadynce Basham (25:02.7) finished 148th.
Owensville junior Felix Guerrero was the only area runner in the Class 3 boys race. He finished 55th in 17:46.7.
Southern Boone senior Connor Burns (15:01.3) and junior teammate Alexandra Volkart (18:40.3) were the individual state champions in Class 3.
St. Charles West was the state champion in Class 3 girls with 74 points, beating out fellow trophy teams Centralia (137), Summit Christian Academy (167) and Lutheran Kansas City (175).
Tolton Catholic, the team with the shortest travel from the school to the state meet, won the Class 3 boys title with 106 points, edging the runner-up Herculaneum (111) by just five points. Just 14 points separated first place from fourth in the class as John Burroughs (116) and St. Michael the Archangel (120) rounded out the top four of the team standings.
Class 5
No area teams were assigned to Class 5 this season. Those races ran Friday, just prior to the Class 4 events.
Liberty North senior Sage Wilde (15:05.9) and Lafayette senior Grace Tyson (18:10.6) were the individual state champions in Class 5.
Wilde’s Liberty North Eagles won the boys state title with 77 points. They were joined on the podium in the team standings by Rock Bridge (89), Kickapoo (106) and Jackson (154).
Jackson tied Raymore-Peculiar with 154 points apiece, but the Indians claimed the fourth spot on the strength of the sixth-runner tiebreaker.
Tyson was the first of three Lafayette runners to finish in the top five, propelling the Lady Lancers to the state title with 50 points. Other Class 5 girls trophy teams included Raymore-Peculiar (80), Blue Springs South (118) and Cor Jesu Academy (120).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.