The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Hermann captured its state-record 15th volleyball championship Saturday afternoon at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
“Our team was led by seven remarkable senior athletes who were determined to end our season with a win on Saturday,” Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said. “Our team is also so excited to be a part of a special group of Hermann athletes who continue the winning traditions that were started with Coach Linda Lampkin, Coach Allen Speckhals and the many Bearcat volleyball players who came before.”
The Lady Bearcats swept Bishop LeBlond of St. Joseph in the Class 2 championship match, 25-18, 25-14, 25-17.
“We went into our championship match ready to win,” Landolt said. “In all three games of the match, it was back and forth through the first half. In each game, though, we were able to go on some scoring runs later in the set to pull ahead and win.”
Although this was the second year of best-of-five competition in MSHSAA and the second year of no pool play at the state level, it was the first time that sectional and quarterfinal matches had been on separate nights. Hermann was able to march through the bracket to reign supreme.
The title was Landolt’s second as head coach.
In Saturday’s championship match, junior Holly Heldt, the Four Rivers Conference player of the year, logged 17 kills to pace the attack.
Grace Godat was next with 11 kills. Malerie Schutt knocked down seven kills. Cydney Moeckli had three, and McKenna Tyree and Chelsey Moeckli each had two kills. Shelby Schutt and Madison Dixon both had one kill.
Hali Overkamp recorded 14 digs to lead the defense. Heldt, Cydney Moeckli and Chelsey Moeckli all had 11 digs. Godat added six digs, Dixon had four, Tyree posted three, and Shelby Schutt ended with two digs.
Cydney Moeckli had 35 assists. Chelsey Moeckli had three. Heldt, Godat and Tyree each had one.
Godat posted three block assists. Heldt and Chelsey Moeckli each had two. Shelby Schutt, Malerie Schutt and Dixon had one block assist.
Overkamp served two aces. Cydney Moeckli and Chelsey Moeckli each added one.
Kianna Herrera had seven kills and 10 digs for Bishop LeBlond.
Hermann had to bounce back after dropping the first set in Friday’s semifinal, 25-23, before winning the next three, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21.
“Going into Friday’s match, we knew we were going to have to battle,” Landolt said. “We had a great warmup, and I felt the girls were confident.
“The match was what you wanted in a final four match,” Landolt continued. “Both teams played really well. I felt they served really tough and had great serve receive. Where we excelled was blocking, our defense and our attacking. There were a few lead changes throughout the matches, and I was proud of our girls for not getting rattled and continuing to play with confidence.”
Heldt knocked down 29 kills to lead the attack. Godat ended with 12, and Malerie Schutt had 10 kills.
Tyree added five kills, Cydney Moeckli had three and Shelby Schutt and Dixon each had one kill.
Heldt and Chelsey Moeckli had 20 digs apiece. Overkamp was next with 18. Cydney Moeckli picked up 16, and Godat ended with 15.
Dixon picked up five digs, Malerie Schutt had three, and Shelby Schutt added one.
Cydney Moeckli handed out 44 assists. Heldt and Cydney Moeckli each had two. Godat and Overkamp had one assist apiece.
Heldt had two solo blocks and three block assists. Godat had one solo block and two block assists.
Shelby Schutt and Malerie Schutt each recorded two block assists. Cydney Moeckli had one block assist.
Cydney Moeckli served two aces. Heldt had one.
Kirstyn Loyd posted 20 kills with 11 digs. Ava Roth had 10 kills and picked up 26 digs for Jefferson.
Results, by class, were:
Class 5
• Champion — Cor Jesu Academy.
• Runner-up — Lee’s Summit West.
• Third — St. Dominic.
• Fourth — Rock Bridge.
Class 4
• Champion — Westminster Christian.
• Runner-up — Logan-Rogersville.
• Third — Pembroke Hill.
• Fourth — Nerinx Hall.
Class 3
• Champion — Blair Oaks.
• Runner-up — Strafford.
• Third — Valle Catholic.
• Fourth — Notre Dame de Sion.
Class 2
• Champion — Hermann.
• Runner-up — Bishop LeBlond.
• Third — Jefferson.
• Fourth — Skyline.
Class 1
• Champion — Miller.
• Runner-up — Gideon.
• Third — Santa Fe.
• Fourth — South Iron.