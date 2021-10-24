The Lady Bearcats are back on top.
Hermann (25-5-1, 7-0) clinched the Four Rivers Conference volleyball championship outright Tuesday with a home sweep of St. Clair (15-13, 5-2), 25-12, 25-12, 25-20.
Had the Lady Bulldogs, the 2020 conference champions, been able to pull out the win, the conference would have ended in a three-way split with Hermann, St. Clair and Pacific each sharing the conference’s crown.
Holly Heldt led Hermann with nine kills and two blocks.
Others with kills included Grace Godat (six), Malerie Schutt (six), Cydney Moeckli (three), Shelby Schutt (three), McKenna Tyree (two) and Chelsey Moeckli (one).
St. Clair’s statistics from the contest were not available at print deadline.
The contest concludes the regular season. St. Clair holds the No. 3 seed in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament at Union. The Lady Bulldogs will play Monday in the district semifinal round against No. 2 Rolla at 6:30 p.m.
Hermann is the top seed, and host, for the Class 2 District 6 Tournament. The Lady Bearcats will face Linn Friday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals. Whitfield and Duchesne play in the other semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m.