Some things never change.
Despite the changes to the MSHSAA playoff system with a new class and playing best-of-five matches this season, the Hermann Lady Bearcats (22-6-3) captured a district title Tuesday.
Hermann won the Class 3 District 8 title, sweeping Fatima, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17, at Wardsville.
“We were very excited about our district title win, but we know it is only the beginning of what we are hoping to accomplish this year,” Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said.
While this was Hermann’s fifth consecutive district title, it marked the first time Hermann has been in Class 3. The defending Class 2 state champion was shifted up this year when MSHSAA added a fifth class. The Lady Bearcats took the postseason in stride.
Hermann opened play Monday with a 25-2, 25-7, 25-10 sweep of Fulton (4-19).
Returning Tuesday, the Lady Bearcats swept third-seeded Fatima (17-14-4), 25-14, 25-14, 25-17.
“Although we moved up to Class 3, it felt pretty familiar,” Landolt said. “Most of the teams in our district were formerly Class 2 schools. We have played Fatima (our district championship match opponent) several times in both districts and sectionals.”
Hermann will hit the road Saturday for sectional play at Kirksville High School. The Lady Bearcats will face Winfield (18-5-1) in a sectional round at 3:30 p.m. The other sectional will be Kirksville (15-13) against John Burroughs (7-4) at 1:30 p.m.
The quarterfinal match will follow around 5:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to Cape Girardeau.
Semifinals will be played Thursday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m. The third-place match will follow. The championship will be played Friday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m.
With the addition of an extra class this year, there is no more pool play.
“Regardless of what class we are in, our preparation has remained the same,” Landolt said. “We try to play a tough regular season schedule in hopes that it will prepare us for what we will face in the postseason.”
District Semifinal
In the first district match Monday, Landolt played his entire lineup against Fulton. Grace Winkelmann led the team with eight kills. Grace Godat was next with five while Holly Heldt had four kills. Madison Dixon, Malerie Schutt and McKenna Tyree had three kills apiece.
Chelsey Moeckli ended with two kills and Cydney Moeckli had one.
Hannah Grosse handed out 26 assists. Chelsey Moeckli had two and Sammi Boedges added one.
Grosse had three blocks while Winkelmann and Godat added two apiece.
Hermann did what it wanted offensively after taking Fulton out of system. The Lady Bearcats served 21 aces for the match.
Winkelmann served eight aces. Grosse added six, Chelsey Moeckli had three and Cydney Moeckli added two. Heldt and Hali Overkamp each recorded one.
Championship
In Tuesday’s title match, Winkelmann knocked down 18 kills. Heldt also reached double digits with 11 kills.
Godat and Schutt each had five kills. Tyree added three. Grosse contributed one kill and 41 assists.
Cydney Moeckli and Winkelmann each had one assist.
Winkelmann had four blocks. Schutt was next with three. Godat, Heldt and Tyree each had one block.
Winkelmann served five aces. Grosse and Heldt each contributed three aces.