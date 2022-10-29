One of the two remaining area volleyball teams advanced from Thursday’s sectional round.
Hermann (29-9-1) defeated Whitfield (21-10) at home, 25-16, 21-25, 25-12, 25-13, to move to Saturday’s Class 2 quarterfinals. That match will be played in Stover at 3 p.m.
“Last night was a fun match,” Hermann Head Coach Phil Landolt said. “Whitfield was athletic and could jump really well. We did a good job of adjusting to their offense after our second-set loss. In the last two sets, I thought our serve receive was keeping us in system so that we could run our offense like we want.”
In Class 3, Sullivan saw its season come to an end in Eldon. The host Lady Mustangs (23-13-2) edged Sullivan (21-13-3) in five games, 22-25, 26-24, 14-25, 25-17, 15-7, to move to Saturday’s quarterfinal at Seneca.
“It was a heart-breaking loss last night, but I’m proud of how my team played,” Sullivan Head Coach Sarah Rochleau said. “It was a really great volleyball match with numerous long rallies and fantastic defensive play by both teams.”
Rochleau complimented Eldon’s serve receive.
“We are normally a team who can score points with our serve, but Eldon managed to stay in system and keep the ball alive most of the time,” Rochleau said. “Winning a five-set match is really tough on the road, and Eldon picked up the intensity in the last set, making it tough to get much momentum going.”
In other Class 2 quarterfinal matches Saturday, Saxony Lutheran plays Jefferson (Festus). Lone Jack meets East Buchanan and Strafford plays Fair Grove.
The Hermann-Stover winner will play the Strafford-Fair Grove winner in the semifinals at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
The championship and third-place matches take place Nov. 5.