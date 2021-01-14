Heritage Classical Christian Academy posted a basketball sweep Tuesday over Crosspoint Christian School in Villa Ridge.
Heritage opened by winning the girls game, 41-25, and then won the boys game by a single point, 55-54.
The Cougars next are scheduled to play Tuesday, hosting Rivers of Life.
Boys
While the result was a loss, Crosspoint Head Coach Scott Weldy saw positives in the game.
“I was excited with how we played,” Weldy said. “We were being aggressive on both ends of the floor and that was partly reflective in how we outrebounded HCCA 50-30 with 21 offensive rebounds.”
Crosspoint jumped out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 31-20.
After three quarters, Crosspoint led, 45-32.
“We came out strong with a 14-5 first quarter lead,” Weldy said. “Having Clark Kent back in the lineup after his injury helped us with an extra ballhandler and senior leadership.”
However, Heritage Classical outscored the Cougars in the final quarter, 23-8, to earn the win.
“Everything went south after the third quarter,” Weldy said. “Heritage did a good job chipping away at the score slowly and we just couldn’t respond. Mitchell Brinkley led Heritage with 32 points and had two free throws with 1.3 seconds left in the game to bring Heritage the victory.”
Clayton Young was Crosspoint’s top scorer with 19 points and he added five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Seth Aholt logged 17 points, nine rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Kent recorded eight points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Lewis closed with five points and 19 rebounds.
“Chayton Lewis set the tone for the game when he had 11 rebounds in the first half and finished with 19 rebounds,” Weldy said. “That is what we have been needing out of him and it is a good game for him to reflect on for the games going forward.”
Also netting five points was Boone Sanders. He added two rebounds.
Jace Stroup pulled down two rebounds with one steal. Silas Ernst had one assist and one rebound.
Girls
Crosspoint (1-4) took a lead after one quarter, 5-4, and the game was tied at 13-13 at the half.
However, Heritage Classical Christian Academy dominated the second half. The visitors outscored Crosspoint in the third quarter, 14-5, to take a 27-18 lead. Heritage outscored Crosspoint in the fourth quarter, 14-7, to seal the win.
The Lady Cougars were led in scoring by Lia Cobb, who ended with 11 points. She was 5-8 from the free-throw line. As a team, Crosspoint was 7-12 from the stripe.
Jordan Sheppard scored eight points while Ava Weldy netted four points and Neveah Huff scored two.
Crosspoint struggled from the field, hitting seven of 43 attempts from two-point range and none of two from beyond the three-point arc.