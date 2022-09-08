A 14-run outburst in the first inning put Herculaneum in position to record its second softball win of the season Thursday.
Herculaneum (2-0) won at home against St. Clair (0-5), 23-6.
The Lady Bulldogs scored four runs of their own in the first frame before Herculaneum struck for its 14.
The host then added nine more runs in the second inning.
St. Clair gained two final runs in the top of the third, after which the game concluded.
“We started off with some good at-bats in the first inning and scored four runs,” St. Clair Head Coach Roberta Byers said. “Defensively, however, we struggled. Just too many mistakes.”
The Lady Bulldogs connected for five hits, all singles by Emily Birge, Gabby Marler, Nicole Mutschler, Jersey Pendegraft and Lindsay Simpson.
“(I’m) encouraged by the way the girls continued to battle at the plate,” Byers said. “Young athletes stepped up in the third and we scored two more runs. It was nice to have Gabby Marler back in the line up, as she definitely made a positive difference defensively and offensively. Gabby is just a good communicator and leader on the field.”
Simpson drove in two runs. Cylee Schatzler was credited with one run batted in.
Janessa Avila, Alyssa Jesionowski, Birge, Marler and Mutschler each scored a run.
Simpson pitched two innings and allowed 23 runs (17 earned) on 15 hits with eight walks.
“Liberty McKenzie was in the lineup tonight and put the ball into play when we needed it,” Byers said. “She also is a positive leader on our team and did a nice job at second base.”
Courtnee Lowrey led the Lady Blackcats with three hits — a triple and two singles. She also stole a base, scored three runs and drove in five.
Lane Hamtil, Lexi Howell, Kaylie Ramey and Kaylyn Yamnitz all had two hits apiece.
Grace Lennington, Belle Milojevic, Lauren Nappier and Cheyenne Wood added one hit apiece.
Yamnitz was the winning pitcher. In three innings, she surrendered six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk.
The Lady Bulldogs host Union Tuesday to open Four Rivers Conference play at 4:30 p.m.
