Herculaneum was able to cook up a third-place finish in their home tournament Friday.
The Blackcats (11-7) topped Pacific (5-13), 73-55, in the final round of Herculaneum’s Bruce Thomas Tournament.
Herculaneum got out to a 16-7 lead after one quarter and continued to hold leads of 35-24 at halftime and 50-34 at the end of the third.
Quin Blackburn posted 16 points to lead the Indians along with eight rebounds, two assists and one block.
Jack Meyer also reached double figures, scoring 15 points. Meyer added five rebounds and one assist.
Joey Gebel notched five points and one rebound.
CJ Bibb, Trey Bibb, Nick Bukowsky and Matt Reincke each tallied three points.
Gage Clark, Xavian Cox and Connor Lampkin all scored two points.
Parker Linder added one point, four rebounds and a steal.
Clark finished with two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Trey Bibb, Bukowsky, Cox and Reincke pulled down one rebound apiece.
Reincke passed for four assists and grabbed two steals
Bukowsky stole two and made one assist.
Trey Bibb picked up one steal and made one assist.
Zach Cowsert, Charlie Elmore and Cox were each credited with one assist.
Gabe Watkins tallied 17 points for the Blackcats to lead the Herculaneum scorebook. He added to his statline with six assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block.
Lucas Bahr finished with 15 points and Tanner Duncan scored 10.
Ethan Hoskins and Dylan Jarvis both finished with nine points.
Dylan Black’s seven points and Jacob Moreland’s six rounded out the Herculaneum scores.
Pacific is scheduled to host Affton Tuesday at 7 p.m.
