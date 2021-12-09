There were six lead changes in the first quarter before the Herculaneum squad took control.
St. Clair’s basketball Lady Bulldogs (0-2) fell in their home opener to the visiting Lady Blackcats (3-0) Friday, 59-45.
After one quarter, Herculaneum held a 17-11 edge. The visitors’ lead grew to 31-21 at halftime and 48-31 after three quarters.
The Lady Blackcats’ lead grew to as much as 24 points in the fourth quarter, but St. Clair closed on a 14-4 run in the final three minutes.
During that final stretch, St. Clair senior Phoebe Arnold got red hot with three triples and a coast-to-coast layup, accounting for 11 of her game-high 19 points.
Ava Brand was next for the Lady Bulldogs with nine points.
Vada Moore finished with six points, Isabella Shelden four, Grace Moore three, Emma Thompson two and Sicily Humphrey two.
Herculaneum did the bulk of their scoring in the paint. The Lady Blackcats were 0-10 from three-point range and just 7-26 from the free-throw line.
Macey Pilliard led Herculaneum with a double-double, knocking down 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She added one steal.
Maria Castillo-Orellana notched 10 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Madilyn Dearing contributed eight points, 10 rebounds and one steal.
Other scorers for the Lady Blackcats included Taylor Thompson (seven points), Sammie Maddox (six), Alexia Ashe (three), Madison Lawson (two) and Krysten Britton (one).
St. Clair fell to 0-3 on the season Monday with a 76-10 loss in the Four Rivers Conference opener at Owensville (5-1, 1-0). Statistics and accounts from that game were not available at print deadline.