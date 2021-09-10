A couple of early rallies set Herculaneum up in position for Thursday’s softball win.
The Lady Blackcats (1-2) built an 11-0 lead in the first two innings on the way to a 15-2 victory at St. Clair (0-3).
Herculaneum went ahead 5-0 after one inning and scored six more in the top of the second.
St. Clair got both of its runs in the home half of the second.
Herculaneum tallied four more runs in the top of the third, concluding the scoring. The game concluded after five innings.
Gabby Marler had the big hit for St. Clair, a triple, and scored a run.
Avari Hemker singled, stole two bases and drove in a run.
Current Smith walked and stole a base.
Kaitlyn Janson scored after reaching on an error.
St. Clair started Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday at St. James and returns home to host New Haven Thursday at 4:30 p.m.