Washington senior Mark Hensley had big shoes to fill when he took over the starting defensive end job his junior year.
Having previously contributed in certain defensive packages as a sophomore, Hensley replaced graduated star Ryan Hoerstkamp, now a D1 tight end at the University of Missouri, in the starting lineup for the 2021 season.
Hensley not only filled those shoes admirably, but garnered enough recognition from those at the next level to receive his own D1 offers, electing to sign with Northern Illinois University.
“The culture really reminded me of here at Washington,” Hensley said of his college pick. “It’s not too far away and for an FBS school at my level, it was pretty much the perfect choice for me.”
His junior year, Hensley recorded 45 tackles with four sacks and 10 tackles for a loss.
“Mark was a key contributor as a sophomore in our base defense and our Nickel Package,” Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Coach (Kyle) Woodsmall and (Bob) Anders do a great job developing those guys. Mark’s hard work and dedication to the weight room have really paid off. His junior year really stepped up and filled the void left by Ryan.”
As a senior, Hensley exploded for 16 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss, both team highs, and wrapped the year with 67 total tackles.
“This season we asked him to play 3 tech (defensive tackle) for us and he had the best year of any defensive lineman I have ever coached. He took over games. (His) 16 sacks led the St. Louis area and the 24 tackles for loss were another area in which he was at the top of in the state.”
Hensley finishes a three-year varsity run with 133 career tackles and 24 career sacks.
The 6-4 Hensley is one of multiple hulking figures from the Blue Jay offensive and defensive lines this season. He played alongside two other D1 recruits in 2022, senior Trevor Buhr and junior Ryan Jostes.
Buhr is headed to Iowa State University. Jostes, who has received multiple D1 offers already, is in line to become the fourth lineman from the program to go D1 in the span of four years when he makes his decision.
“We’ve really built a culture here, especially for the linemen here in our football program,” Hensley said. “We want to be the best every year. For the team too, but especially in the trenches. We’ve really produced lately and we’re really proud of that. We’re proud of our culture here.”
Working with that level of talent regularly during practices is something Hensley said has helped get him to this point.
“We make each other better and iron sharpens iron,” he said. “We’re excited because a lot of guys can’t say that they’ve had that. Going to the next level, it will be really helpful having played against competition that is also going to the next level every day in high school.”
Hensley is a two-sport athlete at WHS, also starting for the basketball team in the winter.
He averaged 10.6 points and seven rebounds as a starting forward last season, one year after helping the Blue Jays to a Class 6 district championship during the 2020-21 campaign.
The Blue Jays are 4-4 on the hardcourt thus far this winter.
“I think playing basketball has made me a better athlete and makes me more well-rounded,” Hensley said. “Using my feet is really important at the next level for football.”
Hensley joins 18 recruits to have signed with the Huskies on early national signing day, Dec. 21.
NIU posted a 3-9 record, 2-6 in conference play, in 2022.
“NIU has talked about Mark being able to crack their rotation in a year or two on the defensive line,” Heflin said. “With his speed and size (and) with all the benefits of a college program, the sky is the limit. He is extremely coachable and hard working. He wants to go into the medical field and I am very confident he is going to use football as a tool to reach all of those goals.”