In the boys basketball district which produced the state champion, two area schools were able to get players honored on the all-district team.
Washington senior Mark Hensley and Pacific senior Quin Blackburn were picked for the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 District 2 team.
Cardinal Ritter won the state title and Ryan Johnson was named the coach of the year. Cardinal Ritter juniors Clayton Jackson, Nashawn Davis and Derrick Rivers were picked for the team.
St. Mary’s sophomore Zyree Collins was named the district player of the year. He also made the all-district team.
Vianney had two selections. Sophomore Luke Walsh and freshman Eddie Smajic were picked for the squad.
Other all-district selections were Lutheran South senior Peyton Hunt and Webster Groves junior Iziah Purvey.
All-district picks are eligible for additional MBCA honors.
All Missouri Basketball Coaches Association honors can be found on its website https://mo.nhsbca.org. All-state selections are now posted as well.