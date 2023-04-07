The weather may have been a blow-out, but the results of the boys competition at the Washington Pentathlon Saturday were not.
Just 26 points separated the top three finishers as Washington senior Clyde Hendrix edged out Pacific junior Sach Wolf and Owensville senior Bryce Payne for the title.
The athletes battled through intimidating wind conditions and ran the hurdle events in the opposite direction in an attempt to beat the weather.
“The weather was not great, but the competition was,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “So proud of all the kids from all the schools who competed in these conditions, and competed to a high-level. The pentathlon is as much about survival as it is about great athleticism. With tough conditions it makes it harder to stay warm and mentally tough. Five events in four hours is a physical and mental drain on the body.”
Hendrix established a new school record of 2,841 points in the pentathlon and ranked in the top five of all five events.
Hendrix won the high jump by clearing an even six feet, placed second in both the shot put (12.22) and long jump (5.76), took fourth in the 1,500-meter run (51.3) and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.6).
The high jump event was scored in feet and inches while the shot put and long jump were both scored in meters.
“For Clyde, this is a normal experience,” Olszowka said. “He has been traveling around the country for the last season year, competing in decathlons at the national level. He put on a great show, smashing the school record by almost 300 points.”
Wolf scored 2,833 and Payne scored 2,815.
Union’s Evan Swoboda finished fourth in the event at 2,688 points. Union’s Wyatt Birke (2,565) ended fifth.
Wolf was the top performer in two events, winning the 110-meter hurdles (15.1) and the shot put (13.14).
Wolf ranked fourth in the long jump (5.66) and fifth in the high jump (5-6). His 1,500-meter run time of 5:50 was the 12th fastest.
“He put up a really good score,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “The kid from Washington really showed out. He was top five in all events. We’re talking a few inches on a jump or a few seconds in the 1,500 made the difference.”
Payne had a top five finish in three of the five events. He ranked second in both the hurdles (15.3) and 1,500-meter run (4.55). He cleared 5-3 in the high jump and leaped 5.31 meters in the long jump.
The Union duo of Swoboda and Birke rounded out the top five.
“This is one of our favorite meets of the year to coach for sure,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “There was some good competition here this year. Evan Swoboda in particular had an outstanding day, placing in the top five in hurdles, high jump, and long jump to earn top four (one place ahead of last year). Wyatt Birke also moved up a lot from last year to earn a trophy and top five (overall) by placing in the top five of the 1500-meter run and high jump.”
Swoboda placed second in the high jump (5-10), third in the hurdles (15.7) and fifth in the long jump (5.43). He threw the shot 9.5 meters and ran the 1,500 in 5:28.
Birke finished third in both the high jump (5-9) and the 1,500 (5:01). He marked 9.43 for the shot put, 4.37 for the long jump and 17.9 in the hurdles.
Owensville’s Charlie Whelan won the long jump with six meters even and finished sixth overall in the pentathlon with 2,365 points.
Rounding out the top 10 were Sullivan’s Robert York (2,294 points), Malden’s Rylan Bell (2,289), Washington’s Nolan Wieland (2,272) and Sullivan’s Colton Brendel (2,044).
Owensville’s Gabe Soest won the 1,500-meter run in 4:40. He ranked 11th overall in the pentathlon with 1,990 points.
Other competitors included Owensville’s Ethan Harris (1,986), Sullivan’s Jeremiah Rodriguez (1,889), Union’s Sager Golab (1,823), Lucas Hoekel (1,760) and Darion Washington (1,730), Washington’s Will Amlong (1,684) and Jack Henderson (1,664), Union’s Owen Pope (1,596), Sullivan’s Elijah Pritchett (1,535), Owensville’s Umberto Bertesi (1,535) and Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff (1,278).
Union’s Bryson Pickard competed in the hurdles, but then withdrew from the other four events.
The Washington track will play host again Tuesday. The Blue Jays are schedule to have a home meet at 4 p.m. with visitors from St. Francis Borgia, Union, Hermann, Warrenton, Orchard Farm and The Fulton School of Chesterfield.