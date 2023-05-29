With the wings of a Blue Jay, Washington senior Clyde Hendrix has churned himself into a Cyclone.
Hendrix recently signed his letter of intent to join the Iowa State Cyclones track team as a javelin thrower.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
With the wings of a Blue Jay, Washington senior Clyde Hendrix has churned himself into a Cyclone.
Hendrix recently signed his letter of intent to join the Iowa State Cyclones track team as a javelin thrower.
“They have a beautiful campus and I know they’re trying to create a good javelin program out there,” Hendrix said. “Their coach contacted me and said that was a big thing they wanted to do, to try to take the Big XII by storm and thought that I would be a good addition to the team. I talked to him and it just sounded like a really great opportunity.”
Hendrix has competed in several events for Washington, but the javelin has been where he’s had the most success. He has set and reset the school record for the event multiple times over and earned a state medal in the event in 2022.
“When Clyde graduates, we lose more than just a great javelin thrower,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Clyde is a great teammate, he’s very coachable, but most importantly, this is outstanding character. Clyde’s work ethic is a blessing and a curse. We routinely have to tell Clyde to stop and send him home because if we don’t, he will just keep working. Clyde is always one of the last ones on the bus. He is always hanging around to make sure everything is cleaned up and he is always there to stop in when he sees a coach having to carry something.”
Hendrix played football at Washington early in his high school career, but focused in on track the last couple seasons.
“Once Clyde decided that track was his route, he put everything he had towards it,” Olszowka said. “Two-a-days through the heat (of) summer. Complete indoor seasons through the freezing winter.”
Hendrix has had a standout year this spring, winning the Washington Pentathlon, winning a district championship in the javelin and qualifying for the Class 4 State Championships this weekend in both the javelin and the high jump.
“I took the javelin record and this year also ended up breaking the pentathlon record, which meant a lot because after my knee surgery, it’s been a long road back, so it’s good to finally see some success coming out of it,” Hendrix said.
By signing a Division I offer, Hendrix joins a long list of Washington track athletes to make the jump to a program at the highest collegiate level.
In recent years, members of the Blue Jay track team have also went on to compete for the University of Missouri, Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale and Wichita State University.
“It means a lot,” Hendrix said. “I’ve worked really hard and just want to carry it on. I know track is not our No. 1 sport here at Washington, but I think it’s a fun and exciting sport to be a part of. You build a lot of bonds that you don’t see in other sports, especially with athletes from other schools. It’s an interesting way of connecting with a bunch of kids.”
Hendrix said he plans to stick with the javelin his freshman year at Iowa State before potentially branching back out into multi-event competitions again in future seasons.
Hendrix will be joined at Iowa State by fellow Washington grad Trevor Buhr, who signed to play football.
The Iowa State Track team is led by Director Jeremy Sudbury, a long-time assistant promoted to lead the team in June 2021. The Cyclones placed fifth in the Big XII championships earlier this month with men’s javelin throwers Zach Podraza (a senior) and Caden Hacker (a freshman) finishing second and ninth, respectively, for the Cyclones in the event.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.