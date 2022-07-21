It might not have been the shot heard round the world, but Noah Hendrickson’s two-run home run in the sixth inning Saturday had major reverberations.
Hendrickson’s blast lifted the Washington Post 218 Juniors to a 7-5 win over Jefferson City Post 5 in the Zone 1 Tournament winners’ bracket final in Elsberry.
“That was a clutch homer by Noah in bottom of the sixth,” Post 218 Coach Eric Voelkerding said.
That meant Jefferson City and Elsberry Post 226 Red had to fight each other for the right to play Washington in Sunday’s championship series.
Post 218 had two home runs in the game. Both were significant.
The first was a grand slam by Reagan Kandlbinder in the bottom of the first inning. That erased a four-run deficit after Post 5 scored four times in the top of the first.
“The kid was throwing pretty hard,” Kandlbinder said. “I just got the barrel out and was able to hit a home run.”
Voelkerding said the home run was crucial.
“We spotted Jefferson City four runs in the top of the first, but Reagan came up big in the bottom of the first, helping his own cause by hitting a grand slam to even it up,” Voelkerding said.
The score stayed the same until Post 218 scored in the bottom of the fourth. Jefferson City countered with a run in the top of the fifth. And, the game stayed tied until Hendrickson stepped up to the plate in the sixth.
“We took good quality at-bats as a team all day,” Voelkerding said. “We were happy with our intensity that we brought as a team. You need that when you face any opponent, but especially a quality opponent.”
Post 218 outhit Jefferson City in the game, 8-6. Washington made two errors.
Kandlbinder was the winning pitcher, finishing six innings before reaching the pitch limit. He allowed five unearned runs on four hits, three walks and two hit batters. Kandlbinder struck out 11 batters.
“Reagan pitched lights out, giving us six quality innings (and) striking out 11, especially with how hot and humid it was,” Voelkerding said.
Jack Dunard earned the save, pitching one inning while allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out one, which ended the game with the bases loaded and a full count in the seventh.
Offensively, Hendrickson and Mort each had two hits. Kaden Patke, Grant Trentmann, Kabren Koelling and Kandlbinder had one hit apiece.
Patke, Drew Eckhoff, Trentmann, Ryan Williams, Tyler Kromer and Hendrickson walked. Trentmann was hit by a pitch.
Eckhoff and Justin Mort stole bases.
Koelling and Kromer added sacrifice bunts.
Mort scored two runs. Eckhoff, Trentmann, Koelling, Kandlbinder and Hendrickson each scored once.
Kandlbinder had four RBIs. Hendrickson drove home two and Patke had one RBI.
Drew Miller started for Post 5 and went three innings, allowing five runs on six hits and five walks. He struck out two.
Trey Rice took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Lucas Bloomer had two hits, including a double.
Zach Wieberg also doubled. Conner Bax, Miller and Colten Miller singled.
Miller walked twice. Myles Gresham and Easton Stuckenschneider walked once.
Bax and Struckenschneider were hit by pitches.
Gresham stole two bases. Bloomer hit a sacrifice fly.
Gresham, Bax, Wieberg, Rice and Cody Pickett scored the runs.
Bryan had two RBIs. Miller and Bloomer each drove in one.