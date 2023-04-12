The second column on the right end of the scoreboard was more favorable for the Pacific Indians Friday.
Unfortunately, so was the third column. Pacific (7-3) fell to Hendersonville (15-5), 5-2, in the Indians’ second of four games at the East Robertson Baseball Classic in Cross Plains, Tennessee.
Pacific outhit the Tennessee school’s Commandos, 6-3, but also committed three errors to Hendersonville’s one.
“Friday’s nightcap, (we) played one of the better teams in the Nashville area, lost 5-2 but competed and had chances to score more, but came up a little short,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said.
Jake Collier pitched for Pacific and fanned 10 batters. In 4.2 innings, he allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits and five walks.
Cayden Matthes walked a batter before recording the final out of the fifth inning.
Ayden Biedenstein pitched 0.2 of an inning, struck out one and hit one batter before the game concluded.
Collier doubled and drove in a run at the plate.
Ethan Broser singled twice and scored a run.
Andrew Payne singled and was hit by a pitch.
Colton Kossuth and Mason Snider each singled.
Ethan Simpson walked and was hit by a pitch.
Pacific drew first blood with one run in the top of the second inning, but Hendersonville responded with two runs in the home half and then three more in the third inning.
The Indians plated a final run in the top of the fifth.
Theron Lee pitched five innings for Hendersonville to record the win. He struck out seven, walked one, hit two batters and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits.
Payton Peterson pitched the last inning and struck out one without allowing a hit or a walk.
Braylon Cline singled twice for the Commandos, walked, stole two runs and scored.
Cole Ullrich singled, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Kaden Wilks and Sawyer Dominick both walked, stole a base and scored.
Gavin Miller and Cameron Creel each walked once.
Justin Varbancoeur drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Mason Baker was hit by a pitch.
Pacific played four games total at the Tennessee event. The Indians are back in action Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. road game at Parkway West.