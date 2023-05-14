In just under an hour, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats finished the road portion of their regular season with a win.
Union (11-6-1) defeated Warrenton (3-18), 8-0, in 59:54 Tuesday.
“Our kids played well tonight and moved the ball around well,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We got everybody in the game and they got minutes. It was good that we were able to score some goals, see the back of the net and keep the shutout. We were able to get kids in and play them.”
Union played its final home game of the regular season Wednesday against Eureka.
The Lady ’Cats open Class 3 District 5 action Saturday in Rolla against Bolivar (16-5). Union is the second seed while the Lady Liberators, a team Union beat 4-0 in the 2018 quarterfinals, is ranked seventh.
Union scored six goals in the opening half and took the lead 4:15 into the contest.
Grabbing an early advantage gave Fennessey the chance to move players around. Several defenders got the chance to play up front and forwards moved to defense.
“You want to reward kids, like Lucy (Koenigsfeld),” Fennessey said. “She puts a ton of work and energy into the back end and helps us win games. It’s the same with Ava Sykes and Ava Eagan. Those three got four goals. It’s good to get them on the score sheet and get them going.”
Sophia Helling was Union’s most lethal weapon, netting four goals. She was most dangerous at the end of corner kicks.
Helling had Union’s first three goals with two from corner kicks.
Eagan scored twice, netting the final two goals in the second half to bring the game to an early end.
Scoring once were Koenigsfeld and Sykes.
Jewelle Anderson was the top playmaker, assisting on three goals.
Koenigsfeld had two assists while Raegan Brueggemann, Holly Pipes and Addison Williford each assisted on one goal.
Ali Thwing earned the shutout, saving two shots.
For Warrenton, Zoe Klaus was in goal and stopped 14 Union shots.
Helling’s first goal was repeated as she scored off of a corner kick.
The second goal, just under five minutes later, was a repeat of the first one.
Helling made it a natural hat trick scoring after a short pass from Williford with 21:48 remaining in the half.
Koenigsfeld, normally a central defender, scored with 10:45 to play in the half, starting another scoring flurry.
Ava Sykes, who has played a flank defender and winger, scored with 9:02 to play in the half, making it 5-0.
Helling’s fourth goal was scored 53 seconds later. Like two previous ones, this came off of a corner kick.
Union had chances to add to the lead, but settled for a 6-0 advantage at the intermission.
Ava Eagan, who normally plays as a flank defender, scored twice in the second half, once 4:55 into the half and the second one in the 58th minute.
Not much is known about Union’s soccer district, which starts Saturday in Rolla. Teams range from this area (Union and Washington) to Jefferson City (Capital City and Jefferson City) to points south and west (Rolla, Bolivar, Camdenton and Warrensburg).
Union’s first-round opponent actually has the district’s best record at 16-5, but lost a prior game to Rolla, 9-1.
Capital City (14-9) is the top seed and has beaten both Jefferson City and Rolla by 8-1 scores. Capital City beat Warrenton early in the season, 7-2.
Washington (8-13) might be the most intriguing team in the district. The Lady Jays play in the brutal GAC Central, matching up against the tough Ft. Zumwalt and Wentzville schools.
Union beat Washington last Friday, 1-0. Washington plays Jefferson City (11-9-1) in the opening round Saturday in Rolla.
Semifinal games will be played Monday with the championship set for next Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Rolla.