Union and New Haven gathered the top spots for this season’s Missourian All-Area girls basketball team.
Union sophomore Sophia Helling and New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick received top honors in a vote of area coaches and media members.
Player of the year
Helling, the Four Rivers Conference Player of the Year, averaged 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, four steals and two-tenths of a blocked shot per game for the 22-6 Lady ’Cats.
Helling also was a first-team FRC selection while making the Class 5 District 5 team and the Class 5 All-State team.
Helling is the second Union player to win player of the year honors since the All-Area honors started in 1991. Reagan Rapert was the player of the year for 2020-21.
Helling received 85 ballot points, 51 in front of runner-up Brenna Langenberg of New Haven.
Owensville’s Emma Daniels was third while others receiving player of the year votes were Sullivan’s Abby Peterson, St. James’ Emily Recker, St. James’ Kendall Costoplos and Washington’s Elizabeth Reed.
Coach of the year
Peirick, who led New Haven to an 18-11 record and third place in Class 2, became the first New Haven girls coach to win the award since his father, Doug Peirick, shared the honor with Sullivan’s Jason Merkel in 2012-13. He’s the fourth New Haven coach to win the award, joining Melanie Schmit (2000-01, 2002-03 and 2006-07), Dave Luecke (2011-12) and Doug Peirick.
Austin Peirick received 78 poll points to win the top spot.
Union’s Brian Karvinen, the Four Rivers Conference Coach of the Year, was the runner-up, 25 points behind Peirick.
St. James’ Terry Wells finished third in the voting. Others receiving votes were Washington’s Adam Meyer and Hermann’s Andy Emmons.
First team
Helling was the only player to be named on the first team on each of the 20 ballots, receiving a perfect 100 poll points.
Joining Helling on the first team were New Haven senior Brenna Langenberg, Owensville junior Emma Daniels, Sullivan senior Abby Peterson and St. James junior Emily Recker.
Langenberg came the closest to unanimous status, being named to the first team on all but one ballot. She ended with 96 points.
Daniels was next with 94 points while Peterson scored 88 and Recker had 82 points.
Second team
Making the five-player second team were St. James junior Kendall Costoplos, Union junior Kelsey Brake, Hermann sophomore Ava Hughes, Washington junior Elizabeth Reed and Owensville sophomore Ali Daniels.
Third team
Making the third team were St. James senior Livi Herron, St. Francis Borgia senior Celia Gildehaus, New Haven junior Aubri Meyer, Hermann senior Holly Heldt and Washington junior Cierra Murrell.
Honorable mention
Receiving 10 or more poll points were Owensville sophomore Camryn Caldwell, Union junior Mya Minor, St. Clair senior Vada Moore, St. James sophomore Lydia Kemnitzer, Borgia freshman Clara Nowak and Sullivan senior Dakayla McClain.
The rest of the honorable mentions were Pacific junior Lexi Clark, New Haven sophomore Alayna Lagemann, Hermann junior Macy Bader, Washington senior Olivia Reed, Sullivan senior Olivia Witt, Crosspoint Christian eighth-grader Dominique Murray, Washington junior Kendall Nix, Pacific senior Molly Prichard, Owensville senior Ella Gehlert and New Haven junior Liz Luecke.
