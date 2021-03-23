Scoring 10 points with nine rebounds, an assist and a steal, Maddie Helling was one of Union’s standouts last Saturday in a 60-43 Class 5 girls basketball quarterfinal win at Cape Girardeau Notre Dame.
“It feels awesome,” Helling said. “It’s unreal. No one really thought we could get this far, but we worked as a team and pushed.”
There’s much more than just being a starting player for one of the state’s top teams.
“She came along at the right time,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “That’s what she was doing for us last year before she got hurt. She was our X factor. She will knock down the big shot, get on a loose ball or get a steal or rebound. She’s has all the things a coach wants that don’t go into the newspaper sometimes. She deserves it. She’s awesome.”
Helling, a multisport athlete who has committed to play soccer at Indiana State, spent quite a bit of time over the last year watching.
Helling suffered a season-ending knee injury Dec. 19, 2019, at Pacific. That knocked her out for the rest of basketball season. She would have missed the 2020 girls soccer season last spring before COVID-19 intervened and canceled the whole campaign.
The injury also kept her out for nearly the entire volleyball season last fall.
“I really had to push myself,” Helling said. “There were moments where I thought I never would get back to where I was, and those were the hardest moments. But my coach and my teammates were there for me and pushing me. I’m glad to be back for my senior season. I wouldn’t want to do this with any other team.”
Helling has played midfield and defense for Union’s soccer Lady ’Cats, which finished fourth in Class 3 during her freshman and sophomore years. Last year’s quest to make it three state appearances in a row was halted by COVID-19.
Helling said making the state tournament for basketball has been thrilling.
“It’s cool to go there in two different sports,” Helling said. It’s a great feeling.”
Union overcame two COVID-19 quarantines during the season and headed to Cape Girardeau Friday with a 17-1 record. Union’s only setback came on the road at St. James in the final game of the regular season.
Grit, determination and hustle helped the Lady ’Cats to an early lead. Union players got hands in passing lanes. When the ball bounced loose, Union players pounced on the ball.
Facing a taller opponent, Union worked to get position and sweated to maintain control of the ball.
“We left everything out on the floor and worked our hardest,” Helling said. “We knew we were going to have to outwork them. We had been talking about all day on the bus ride. We were fired up and ready to play. We showed up, and we had the most effort today.”
With the victory, Helling achieved another feat. She became a second-generation state basketball player.
Helling’s mother, Sharon (Collins) Helling, was a guard on St. Francis Borgia Regional’s 1992-93 fourth-place Class 3A team. It was Borgia’s first state appearance.
That one didn’t come easy, either. Playing at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Borgia trailed Perryville by a 21-6 score late in the first half. The Lady Knights overcame that 15-point deficit to win the game, 40-37.
Borgia’s run at a state title ended with a loss to Raymore-Peculiar in the semifinals.
In her final game, Sharon (Collins) Helling pulled down 10 rebounds against Incarnate Word Academy.
Maddie Helling said her mother hadn’t talked about her state tournament experience but knew she would hear the stories between Saturday and Union’s semifinal game Thursday afternoon against West Plains.
Union fans are savoring the moment. It’s the first time since 1980 since the Lady ’Cats played in the state semifinals.
Union’s coach during that last state visit was Doug Light. He also was Sharon (Collins) Helling’s coach at Borgia.