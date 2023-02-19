Union sophomore Sophia Helling seemed to be capable of any task during the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Union sophomore helped her team win the event title Saturday with a 52-48 win over top-seeded Parkway South.
Helling, who earned the KLPW Radio MVP trophy and topped the Missourian all-tournament team, averaged 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 3.3 assists per game for Union. She also knocked down four three-point baskets and went 15-22 from the free-throw stripe.
“It feels amazing,” Helling said. “I didn’t expect it (the MVP trophy), but I’m proud of it.”
Union juniors Kelsey Brake and Mya Minor joined Helling on the all-tournament team.
Brake averaged 11 points per game while hitting six three-point baskets. She was 9-12 from the free-throw line and led the event with 16 assists and 18 steals.
Minor averaged eight points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and one assist per game.
Runner-up Parkway South placed the McCulla sisters on the all-tournament team.
Aliva McCulla, a senior forward, averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, two blocked shots, 1.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.
Ava McCulla, a sophomore forward, averaged 13.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, two blocked shots and one steal per game.
Ft. Zumwalt South won the third-place game over Washington and earned the right to have two all-tournament selections.
Senior forward Mariah Dallas averaged 17 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 3.3 assists per game.
Senior guard Bryn Pawlik averaged 14 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.33 assists and one steal per game.
Washington was represented by junior guard Elizabeth Reed. She averaged 9.7 points per game and went 11-17 from the free-throw line.
University City won the consolation title over Rockwood Summit, 62-55, in double overtime.
The Lady Lions placed freshman guard Jael Green on the all-tournament team. She was the event’s leading scorer with 53 points, good for a 17.7 average. She hit six three-point baskets for the tournament. Green also averaged 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Rockwood Summit senior guard Abby Ulsas was selected to represent the Lady Falcons after averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Borgia won the seventh-place game over Normandy with freshman guard Clara Nowak being named to the all-tournament team. She averaged 14 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game.
Nowak made the most free throws by any player in the tournament, 19.
Normandy, the eighth-place team, has a selection, but hasn’t made it public yet.