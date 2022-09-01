Hopes for a tournament title to open the new season fell a couple innings short for the Washington softball Lady Jays Saturday in Sullivan.
Washington (4-1) was defeated by Helias Catholic (5-0) in the championship game of the Sullivan People’s Bank to School Classic at the Campbell-Chapman Sports Complex, 11-3.
The Lady Jays reached the title game by defeating Eureka (4-1) earlier in the day, 4-1.
Eureka went on to defeat Sullivan (3-2) in the third-place game, 3-2. Helias scored a 2-1 victory over Sullivan in the other semifinal match.
“You’re not going to go undefeated in the season and Helias is a really good Class 4 team that we could see in the final four if we can make it that far this year,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We may have the opportunity to see them later on.”
Washington held a 3-0 lead over Helias through the first three innings, but a nightmare nine-run fourth inning put Helias out in front for good.
“We have a great pitching staff, but we just didn’t hit our spots today,” Young said. “We had 11 walks and that was what buried us.”
Taylor Brown fired a no-hitter for the Lady Jays in the semifinal round of the tournament, striking out 11 and allowing one run on four walks.
All four walks came in the bottom of the fifth inning to produce Eureka’s lone run. The game concluded after five innings due to time constraints.
The Lady Jays tallied one run in the second inning, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Myla Inman connected for two hits, a double and a single. She stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Christine Gerling and Brown both singled.
Kendall Nix, Elizabeth Reed and Gerling each scored once.
Grace Molitor drew a walk.
Brown shut out Helias for three innings, but was pulled in the fourth after walking the first two batters of the frame. She finished with two runs allowed on no hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
Gerling came in to relieve Brown, surrendering five runs in 0.1 of an inning on two hits and three walks.
Lauren Opfer then finished out the game in the circle. She allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks, striking out two.
At the plate, Washington collected eight hits.
Monzyk singled twice, stole a base and scored.
Molitor tripled and scored.
Kelsie Holtmeyer doubled and drove in a run.
Maddie Guevara singled and drove in a pair of runs.
Gerling singled, walked, stole a base and scored.
Reed singled and stole two bases.
All three of Washington’s runs in the championship game resulted from a pair of two-out rallies.
“We got those runs early on, but then they shut us down late,” Young said. “Credit Helias. They really made some great plays in the field. There were two tremendous catches by their left fielder that saved a couple of runs for them.”
The Lady Jays played at Ft. Zumwalt West Monday and will host Holt Tuesday in the team’s home opener at Lakeview Park at 4:30 p.m.