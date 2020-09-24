Hitting the road again Friday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights knew they had a challenge.
Borgia (2-2) fell to the undefeated Helias Crusaders (4-0) in Jefferson City, 49-28.
“Honestly, we played with them,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “With eight minutes to go, it was a seven-point ballgame. We ran out of gas. We don’t have the depth they do, we were banged up and we got tired.”
While it was a loss, there were many positives for the Knights.
The Knights nearly took a lead into the halftime intermission. Sam Heggemann hit Andrew Patton for an 88-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left in the half.
However, Jake Weaver hit Damon Johanns for a 45-yard touchdown pass just 14 seconds later and Ryan Klahr ran in for the two-point conversion to send the teams to the break tied at 21-21.
“When we scored our touchdown, we got a little too excited on the sideline and someone bumped into an official,” Gildehaus said. “We got a 15-yard penalty and had to kickoff from deep in our territory. That set them up near midfield. Our defender slipped in coverage. Their receiver made the catch and scored. That happened twice in the game.”
Helias scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and never looked back on the way to the win.
Heggemann had a big night for Borgia throwing the ball. He completed 13 of 20 attempts for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Besides the 88-yard score to Patton, he found Ryan Kell for 14-yard and 13-yard scores.
“Sam had a career game,” said Gildehaus. “He put the ball on the money. He looked like a college quarterback in the pocket.”
Patton hauled in six passes for 135 yards and the touchdown.
“Andrew Patton had a phenomenal game,” Gildehaus said.
Sam Schmidt caught three passes for 44 yards. Kell had two receptions for 27 yards and two touchdowns.
“Kell made a circus-type catch,” Gildehaus noted.
Alonzo MacDonald and Tyler Stieffermann each had one catch for six yards.
“Stieffermann had a big game,” Gildehaus said. “Alonzo made some big blocks which made plays happen. Our line played hard.”
Borgia ran the ball 29 times for 137 yards and Stieffermann led the way with three carries for 90 yards.
MacDonald ran 17 times for 44 yards. Max Meyers picked up three yards on one carry.
Heggemann had eight carries for no net yards and one touchdown.
Jake Nowak hit all four of his extra-point attempts.
Defensively, Gavin Mueller made 12 solo stops and added four assists.
“Gavin had a big game defensively,” Gildehaus said.
Brady Kleekamp had eight solo tackles. Kell recorded six solo stops and two assists. One of his tackles was for loss.
Spencer Breckenkamp had six total tackles.
Patton and Nick Swoboda each had five total tackles. Schmidt was next with four.
Dyson returned four kicks for 94 yards.
Helias gained 185 rushing and 293 passing yards for 478 total yards. The Crusaders had 22 first downs, and were 3-7 in converting third downs. Helias was penalized eight times for 85 yards.
Borgia ran for 137 yards and passed for 218 for a total of 355 yards.
The Knights earned 12 first downs and were 4-10 in converting third downs. Borgia was penalized seven times for 80 yards.
“We played a tremendous game against a well-coached team,” Gildehaus said. “They’ve got great athletes and a lot of depth. They rotated four defensive ends into the game and four defensive tackles. We’ve played two very good teams twice in a row. We know if we cut a mistake here or there, we had a chance to win these games. We know we can play with these types of teams.”
Homecoming
Borgia returns home to host O’Fallon Christian (0-4) Friday for homecoming. The Eagles have lost to Palmyra (38-0), St. Dominic (35-7), Kirksville (42-26) and Duchesne (32-31).
“They have speed with the skill kids and their line is big,” Gildehaus said. “This is the first time we’ve been home since Week 2. We’re looking forward to homecoming.”
Just as Borgia’s games at Fox and Helias were adjusted games, this one also is a change from the original schedule. Borgia picked up Fox and Helias when Cardinal Ritter and St. Mary’s, St. Louis City schools, couldn’t play.
Borgia was scheduled to play O’Fallon Christian for homecoming in Week 6, but Trinity Catholic canceled. O’Fallon Christian was able to rearrange its schedule to keep homecoming on its original date.
Borgia currently is open for Week 6, but is looking for an opponent. The Knights also have a Week 9 opening.
The Eagles are led by quarterback Kaden McMullen, who is 50-86 for 476 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
His top targets have been Kalen Black (15-192-2) and Roddy Alexander (11-106-1).
On the ground, Alexander has gained 245 yards and two touchdowns on 38 attempts. AJ Taylor is next with 35 carries for 199 yards. McMullen is a running threat as well and he has 27 rushes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
Taylor leads the defense with 43 total tackles.
Colby Bolden has picked off two passes.
Gildehaus noted that it’s possible the two teams could play again in Week 6, this time in O’Fallon. Both teams don’t have opponents for next week at this time.
Box Score
BOR 7-14-7-0=28
HEL 6-15-13-15=49
First Quarter
BOR - Sam Heggemann 13 run (Jake Nowak kick), 7:27
HEL - Alex Clement 17 run (kick failed), 4:04
Second Quarter
HEL - Jacob Weaver 1 run (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 7:08
BOR - Ryan Kell 14 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 4:19
BOR - Andrew Patton 88 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 0:45
HEL - Damon Johanns 45 pass from Weaver (Ryan Klahr run), 0:31
Third Quarter
HEL - Clement 8 run (Calvaruso kick), 9:52
HEL - Weaver 3 run (kick failed), 3:08
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Kell 13 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 8:40
HEL - Johanns 63 pass from Weaver (Klahr run), 7:23
HEL - Carson Brauner 8 run (Calvaruso kick), 3:19
Statistics
Rushing
Borgia — Stieffermann 3-90, MacDonald 17-44, Meyers 1-3, Heggemann 8-0-1.
Helias — .
Passing
Borgia — Heggemann 13-20-218-3-0.
Helias — .
Receiving
Borgia — Patton 6-135, Schmidt 3-44, Kell 2-27, MacDonald 1-6, Stieffermann 1-6.
Helias — .
Tackles
Borgia — Mueller 16, Kleekamp 8, Kell 8, Breckenkamp 6, Patton 5, Swoboda 5, Schmidt 4.
Helias — .