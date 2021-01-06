Winning all but three bouts, Helias Catholic rung in the new year with a boys wrestling dual win Monday.
Helias defeated visiting Pacific, 61-14, primarily on the strength of six victories by pin and three by forfeit.
Nathaniel Knaff (220 pounds) had the only six-point win of the night for Pacific. He was unopposed.
A pair of returning state qualifiers, Callum Sitek (145) and Dominic Calvin (170), both recorded four points for the Indians with wins by major decision.
Sitek, who remains unbeaten on the season, defeated Wyatt Forck, 10-1.
Calvin earned a 14-3 victory over Nathan Schnieders.
Gage Lock (106), Justin Wieberg (113) and Carter Prenger (120) earned wins for Helias at Pacific’s open weights.
Jack Lage (126 against Ethan Flaherty), Jacob Schrimpf (132 over Warren Fiedler), Alex Tesreau (160 against Nick Sater), Blake Lubbering (182 versus Nickolas Wedemeier), Tanner Nappier (195 against Blake McKay) and Jack Klebba (285 over Luke Gerling) were all winners by pin.
Carson Hayes (138) tacked on another four points for Helias with a 13-1 major decision win against Ian Sizemore.
In the closest match of the night, Nikolai Careaga (145) won a 5-1 decision against Colton Thompson.
The Pacific boys next wrestle at the Four Rivers Classic, Jan. 12, at St. Clair.
The Pacific girls return to the mats Friday in a tournament at Wright City.