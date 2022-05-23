Putting leadoff batters on base in six of the seven innings, the Helias Crusaders hummed past the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights Wednesday in the Class 5 District 5 baseball semifinals in Jefferson City, 9-3.
Helias (16-8), the third seed, took advantage of every opportunity given by the Knights (14-10).
“It was just one of those days,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We just didn’t play very well. You hate to have a game like this at this time of the year, but they come every once in a while and this just came at a bad time for us.”
Struckhoff lauded his team for a good season.
“It doesn’t take away from the season we had,” he said. “This was our first team to get a postseason win in Class 5. With the schedule we played, and the injuries we had, I was pretty proud of these guys for their 14-win season. This team dealt with adversity all the way to the end.”
The Crusaders outhit Borgia, 10-4, made no errors to Borgia’s four, and had two batters hit by pitches. Helias baserunners frequently took advantage of Borgia’s defensive indifference, moving runners into scoring position.
“We didn’t get the breaks to go our way,” Struckhoff said. “Then, we made some mistakes and it just piled on. Those things happen in baseball.”
Besides the four physical errors, the Knights also made mental mistakes in the field, which helped Helias add to its lead.
Borgia seemed to be snakebitten offensively until the bottom of the seventh. The Knights had line drives hit right at fielders. Helias batters were able to fight off pitches to place run-scoring hits into shallow left field.
“We just had to get some guys on base,” Struckhoff said. “We hit some balls hard, but we just lined out right to them. It seemed like every time we hit a ball hard, it couldn’t find a hole. That’s a credit to Helias. They didn’t give us anything defensively. That’s just the way baseball goes sometimes.”
In the seventh, Borgia finally got to Helias lefty starter Nathaniel Roark. Jack Nobe led off with a single, Borgia’s second hit.
Tanner McPherson walked and Tyler Kromer ran for him.
Reagan Kandlbinder followed with a single, loading the bases.
Facing Helias reliever Brandon Schuelen, Isaac Vedder, one of nine seniors on Borgia’s team, doubled over the right fielder’s head and all three runners scored.
Vedder made it to third and was left there as Helias got the final out.
But, it was too little, too late.
Helias threatened in just about every inning. The Crusaders took a 2-0 lead in the second and added one run in the fourth. Helias had its big inning in the fifth, adding five runs.
In the seventh, the Crusaders scored once and Borgia scored its three runs.
“In these games, when you get behind, you tend to press a little harder and try to do more than you can do,” Struckhoff said.
Vedder doubled while Nobe, McPherson and Kandlbinder singled for the Knights.
McPherson walked twice and Nobe walked once.
Nobe, Kandlbinder and Kromer scored. Vedder had all three RBIs.
Kandlbinder took the loss. He started and went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. He had two strikeouts.
Caden Carroll pitched the final three innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Cole Stumpe, the No. 9 batter, led Helias with two doubles.
David Hofherr and Scheulen singled twice.
Jaden Kolb, Sam Wyrick, Drew Miller and Nicholas Jeffries singled.
Scheulen walked twice. Kolb walked once.
Luke Cavender and Jeffries were hit by pitches.
Kolb stole two bases. Scheulen and Miller each stole one.
Jeffries scored three times and Scheulen scored twice.
Stumpe drove in four and Billy Underwood had two RBIs.
Roark was the winning pitcher, going six innings while being charged with three runs on three hits and three walks. He fanned six.
Scheulen gave up the three-run double while pitching the seventh.
Helias advanced to host fourth-seeded Washington Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. for the title.