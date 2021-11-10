Missed opportunities in the first half denied Washington the opportunity to keep things closer in Week 11.
The Blue Jays (7-4) concluded their season in the Class 5 District 4 semifinals with a 49-6 loss on the road at Helias Catholic (9-1).
Helias, the 2020 Class 4 state champion, advances to play Friday at Holt (10-0) for the district title.
The Crusaders raced to a 42-0 halftime lead behind three rushing scores and three passing scores.
Meanwhile, the opportunities were there for Washington to come through with big plays to keep things closer, but the attempts did not bear fruit.
“We had some opportunities,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We were putting some drives together, and we just couldn’t finish drives. We weren’t getting stops, and we weren’t getting off blocks. That’s why they won state last year. We got reminded that we’re a young team, and we’ve got a long way to go.”
The Crusaders opened the second half with a defensive score on the first play as linebacker Tyler Sandbothe scooped a Washington fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
On the ensuing drive, Washington marched down the field and punched one into the end zone midway through the third quarter on a 12-yard run by senior quarterback Camden Millheiser.
That concluded the scoring as the running clock limited further offensive opportunities.
The loss concludes the third winning season in a row for the Blue Jays.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Heflin said. “We’re going to keep getting there and get over the hump one of these days. I think we’ve got a group of kids that can do it. It’s a tribute to these kids and the grit and determination they have.”
The Blue Jays graduate just seven seniors from this year’s team — Millheiser, Wyatt Sneed, Hayden Thiemann, Will Lingle, Gavin Holtmeyer, Sam Rost and Joey Avitia.
The team stands to return 24 juniors for their senior season in 2022.
Statistics
Millheiser carried the ball 17 times for 103 yards and the score. He was 1-8 passing for a total of two yards lost.
Sophomore running back Landon Boston caught the only Washington completion of the night. He carried the ball 14 times for 43 yards.
Junior Evan Gaither accumulated 20 yards on seven carries.
Junior Devon Deckelman gained seven yards on three carries.
Trevor Buhr led the defense with five tackles, including one sack.
Sneed also recorded a sack in the contest.
Hayden Burns was also in on five tackles.
Aden Pecka contributed to four tackles.
Holtmeyer, Luke Johnson, Mark Hensley, Casey Olszowka and Boston recorded three tackles apiece.
Sneed was in on two stops.
Rost, Ryan Jostes and Connor Peterson made one tackle apiece.