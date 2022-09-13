St. Francis Borgia scored first.
But Helias scored most.
The visiting Crusaders (2-4) netted three goals in a row to defeat Borgia in Washington Saturday, 3-1.
“This was a wake-up game for us, or at least I hope it is for our players,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Helias played well. They came in with a game plan and executed their game plan to get the win.”
Borgia dropped to 3-2 on the season with the loss.
Borgia’s Zach Mort netted the opener in the first half with Tyler Kromer assisting.
However, the Crusaders got a brace from Ryan Crane to take the lead by the halftime break.
Miles Vollet scored in the second half for Helias.
“I don’t want to take anything away from their hard work and skill,” Strohmeyer said. “However, we did not play our best game. We looked lost and not focused at times. We were confused by their formation and attack and didn’t communicate well to deal with it. We were not crisp with our off the ball movements or our passing. I guess what I am saying is we can and should play better.”
Still, Strohmeyer felt there were positives.
“We still had moments of the game we played well and we created multiple quality chances,” he said. “I hope the boys take the loss as a wake-up call that we are going to have to fight for our team goals this season. Success is not easy and it won’t be handed to us. We have to earn it day in and day out.”
Borgia returns to action Tuesday, playing at Union. The varsity game is set for 6:30 p.m.
