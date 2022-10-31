The fence didn’t eat Washington, but it took the first bite for Helias to swallow.
Washington lost a run in the first inning of the Thursday’s Class 4 state semifinal round due to a groundskeeping error, ultimately falling to Helias Catholic (29-6), 5-1.
The Lady Jays (33-4) thus fell to the third place game later in the day against Warrenton while the Lady Crusaders advanced to play Kearney for the state championship Friday at 10 a.m.
Helias scored once in the first inning, twice in the third, once in the fifth and once in the sixth, providing plenty of run support for pitcher Molly Berkey, who held Washington to one run on five hits and seven walks, striking out eight.
“That was uncharacteristic of our girls today,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We had five errors and most of those were mental errors. I think we only had one earned run in the game, so those errors were a big factor. That’s not how our defense has been on the season for us.”
Washington ace Taylor Brown allowed five runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks. She fanned 10 batters in six innings and took the loss in the circle for just the second time this season.
The Lady Jays scored their lone run in the top of the fourth inning as senior Loren Thurmon singled through the left side of the infield to drive in junior Christine Gerling from third base.
“She goes 4-5 in the last two games of the season,” Young said. “She did her job at the plate for us in both games and got the only RBI in that semifinal game. I’m very proud of these girls, finishing 34-4 on the season. That’s a great season, (but it’s unfortunate that) one of those losses has to be going into the state title game.”
The Lady Jays stranded 11 runners in the contest, six in scoring position. One of those stranded runners was the fence’s fault.
In the first inning, junior Maddie Guevara was plunked in the helmet with a pitch to reach base. Sophomore Grace Molitor was the next batter and ripped a line drive down the third base line and fair.
The ball bounced into foul ground in the left field corner and rolled under the temporary fence, the bottom of which had been left elevated a few inches off the ground by the grounds crew at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
Because the ball exited under the fence, Molitor’s hit was ruled a ground rule double and Guevara, who would have scored easily after running on contact with two outs, was forced to remain at third.
“We just couldn’t catch a break today,” Young said. “That was tough. We could have got a run in with the ball going under the temporary fence. We left a lot of runners on. The fifth inning was probably our best show, where we had two runners on with no outs and couldn’t generate that extra run in.”
The grounds crew adjusted the offending fence after the completion of the first inning.
Molitor’s double was the only extra base hit for the Lady Jays.
Guevara singled and Elizabeth Reed bunted her way aboard for a single.
Guevara and Gerling each stole a base.
Guevara drew two walks. Brown, Molitor, Gerling, Emily Bruckerhoff and Kelsie Holtmeyer each walked once.
Berkey doubled for the Lady Crusaders. Kendyll Rackers and Ava Morris each singled and both were credited with a run batted in.
Jayli Howell and Abigail Verslues each scored twice for Helias. Karoline Kleba scored once.