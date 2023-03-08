Just 48 hours after the game that wouldn’t end, the season for the Washington girls basketball Lady Jays came to a close.
Washington (18-10) fell to the top seed in Class 5 District 5, Helias (21-6), at home Saturday afternoon, 60-36.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Just 48 hours after the game that wouldn’t end, the season for the Washington girls basketball Lady Jays came to a close.
Washington (18-10) fell to the top seed in Class 5 District 5, Helias (21-6), at home Saturday afternoon, 60-36.
Helias, ranked third in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll moves into the district championship game Tuesday at 6 p.m. against No. 2 Jefferson City at Blue Jay Gym. Jefferson City was ranked seventh in the state poll.
Washington, which had played a physical four-overtime marathon game against Rockwood Summit Thursday night, hung with Helias for the first two quarters though Helias held a 13-9 lead after one period and a 26-20 halftime advantage.
“We had the score exactly where we needed to in order to be competitive, but then we ran into a buzzsaw in the third quarter,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “The tide changed very quickly there in the third quarter. You have to hand it to Helias because they were ready to play in that quarter and we just ran out of gas.”
Helias had a dominant third quarter, outscoring Washington, 20-5, to head into the final period ahead by 21 points, 46-25.
Elizabeth Reed led Washington with 13 points.
Seniors Gabby Lindemann and Olivia Reed each posted eight points in their final high school basketball game.
Cierra Murrell ended with two points on a leaning tower shot as she was falling backward in the first.
Aleyna Royal also notched two points.
Senior Emma Briggs added one point in what was also her final appearance for the basketball Lady Jays.
Washington’s group of seniors oversaw a program transformation that started with a 2-24 season their freshman year.
They went 8-18 as sophomores and 13-14 as juniors before this year achieving the team’s first winning season in five years.
“I could not be more proud of these young women,” Meyer said of the team’s three seniors. “What they’ve done this year for our program, for the community and for me personally has been unbelievable — the way they welcomed me into the program.”
For Meyer, it was the end of his first season at the helm after moving from boys assistant coach to girls head coach last summer.
“The reason we feel the way we do right now is because it matters,” Meyer said about the emotions of the season ending. “After a long-hard season, I only had two words for them and it was ‘Thank you.’ They taught me so much this year. I learned so much from them, having never coached girls basketball before, other than little kids. It was an awesome experience and I’m glad that I’m doing it.”
Claire Galbraith posted 24 points for the Lady Crusaders to lead the winning effort. She had five of Helias’ seven three-point makes.
Ava Morris, Kenadi Harrison and Adalyn Koelling all chipped in with 10 points. Harrison put through two triples. Madeline Larkin scored four points and Mikah Edwards two to round out the scoresheet.
Tuesday’s Helias-Jefferson City winner play in the Class 5 state quarterfinals Saturday at 5:45 p.m. against the District 6 champion, either West Plains (21-7) or Rolla (23-5), at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.