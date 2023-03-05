Playing a nearly flawless game, the Helias Crusaders ended the season for the Union Wildcats Wednesday in the Class 5 District 5 Boys Basketball Tournament in Jefferson City, 65-49.
“They capitalized on our defensive mistakes,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We knew going in that they would not beat themselves and we were going to have to be locked in. Those miscues led to other aspects of our game slipping. We gave up too many offensive rebounds in the second quarter and had way too many turnovers to beat a good team. You can’t give a disciplined team like that extra chances to score.”
Helias (15-11), the tournament’s fourth seed, eliminated the Four Rivers Conference champion Wildcats (16-11), at Capital City High School.
Liam Hughes, one of four seniors on this year’s team, led Union with 11 points.
Ozzie Smith and Ryan Rapert, juniors, scored 10 points apiece.
Kieran Wors and Hayden Burke netted five points each.
Cayman Eads and Will Herbst both scored three points and Joseph LaParry closed with two points.
Hughes scored the game’s first basket, but Helias got the next 10 on the way to a 17-11 lead after one quarter.
“I was disappointed with our defensive execution from the start,” Simmons said. “Later in the second half, we were forced to try to do some things we didn’t want to do but we set the tone for that with the way we started. We knew they wanted to shoot the three and yet they still got wide open looks from three to start things off.”
Helias led at the half, 30-21, and through three quarters, 49-37.
Union hit five three-point baskets in the game and went 8-10 from the free-throw line.
“Obviously, it stinks to finish the season with a game that you feel like you didn’t play your best, but this group of kids was tremendous all year,” Simmons said. “They continually pushed the boundaries of their expectations. They played for each other throughout the season. We played in and won a lot of exciting games throughout.”
Jacob Rembecki and Logan Hillman tied for the Helias scoring lead with 17 points apiece.
Trey Bexten ended with 12 points.
Kase Winegar was next with six points.
Sam Lopez notched four points while Graham Kauffman, Landon King, Alexander Wood and Henry Neuenswander each scored two points.
Helias hit five three-point shots and went 11-19 from the free-throw line.
Union graduates four seniors from this year’s team, including starters Hughes and Herbst. Also graduating are Burke and LaParry.
“I was really proud of this group and the seniors will be sorely missed,” Simmons said. “Liam, Joe, Will, and Hayden were all kids that did the little things for us. They did a lot of the things that nobody else wants to do and they did those things at a high level. We are going to miss them. They are great teammates and even better young men.”
Several key players are expected back next season, including starters Wors, Smith and Rapert.
“We are young and bring a lot back and I hope a game like this really energizes the kids to get in the gym and work on their game,” Simmons said. “The thing that made this group special is the way they played to prove everyone wrong and they did that on a lot of nights. Next year we wont surprise anyone but we have to compete from day one with that same chip on our shoulder. I love these kids to do death and am so proud and thankful to have gotten to coach them.”
The 2022-23 season was a massive one for the program. The Wildcats won their eighth Four Rivers Conference title and this season marked the first time Union had ever won back-to-back crowns.
Helias plays rival Jefferson City, the top-seeded team, Friday at 6 p.m. in the district semifinals.
The other semifinal game will be between second-seeded St. Francis Borgia and No. 6 Camdenton at 7:30 p.m.
The title game is set for Monday at 6 p.m. The district winner goes to Southwest Baptist in Bolivar for a 5:45 p.m. game Friday, March 10.