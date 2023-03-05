Playing a nearly flawless game, the Helias Crusaders ended the season for the Union Wildcats Wednesday in the Class 5 District 5 Boys Basketball Tournament in Jefferson City, 65-49.

“They capitalized on our defensive mistakes,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We knew going in that they would not beat themselves and we were going to have to be locked in. Those miscues led to other aspects of our game slipping. We gave up too many offensive rebounds in the second quarter and had way too many turnovers to beat a good team. You can’t give a disciplined team like that extra chances to score.”