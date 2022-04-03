Scoring 10 event victories, the Helias Catholic track girls outpaced the rest of the field Tuesday at the St. Francis Borgia Invitational.
Helias Catholic scored 210.5 points to rise to the top of the team standings. New Haven was the runner-up with 84 points.
Wright City placed third with 83 points, followed by Sullivan (79.5), St. Clair (78.5), Salem (36) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (29.5).
Event results were as follows:
• 100-meter dash — Helias’ Mikah Edwards won in 13.8. Helias’ Isabelle Struemph placed second and St. Clair’s Vada Moore third.
• 200-meter dash — Helias’ Struemph won in 28.27. Sullivan’s Abby Peterson took second and Wright City’s Lydia Clubb third.
• 400-meter dash — Helias’ Edwards won with a time of 1:03.43. St. Clair’s Brooklyn Cannon placed second and St. Clair’s Ava Brand third.
• 800-meter run — Helias’ Ava Morrisey won in 2:45.27. St. Clair’s Melodi Miller took second and Borgia’s Madelyn Christiansen third.
• 1,600-meter run — Wright City’s Zoe Riggs won in 5:56.51. St. Clair’s Cannon fired to second and Helias’ Alexa Lamb placed third.
• 3,200-meter run — Wright City’s Zoe Riggs won again in 14:03.99. Helias’ Lauren Mathews took second and St. Clair’s Hanna Spoon third.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Helias’ Tori Schmidt aced the event in 18.99. Sullivan’s Ashley Volkert placed second and Helias’ Tauny Gore third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Wright City’s Elizabeth Riggs finished first in 51.06. St. Clair’s Cylee Schatzler placed second and Helias’ Beth Luebbert third.
• 400-meter relay — Helias won in 53.27. Wright City placed second and Helias third.
• 800-meter relay — Helias won in 1:51.88. Helias also took second and Wright City was third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Helias won in 4:37.18. New Haven placed second and Wright City third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Wright City took first in 11:13.15. Helias finished second and St. Clair third.
• Shot put — New Haven swept the top three spots in the event, won by Aubri Meyer with a throw of 9.5 meters. Lexi Feldmann placed second and Mekela Waters third.
• Discus — New Haven’s Waters won with a mark of 28.39 meters. Salem’s Savannah Manthey placed second and Helias’ Alice Stieferman third.
• High jump — Sullivan’s Peterson won with a mark of 1.52 meters. Second went to Helias’ Lauren Verslues.
• Long jump — Helias’ Schyler Phillips won with a distance of 5.16 meters. Helias’ Kenadi Harrison placed second and Wright City’s Clubb third.
• Triple jump — Sullivan’s Peterson finished first with a jump of 10.48 meters. Helias’ Gore finished second and New Haven’s Peyton Sumpter third.
• Pole vault — Helias’ Phillips cleared 2.72 meters to win the event. Salem’s Manthey took second and Borgia’s Leah Gildehaus third.
• Javelin — Salem’s Manthey won with a throw of 37.25 meters. Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott took second and St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani third.