It was a Helias sweep Tuesday at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Track Invitational.
The Lady Crusaders claimed the team title with 147 points.
New Haven was second with 94. The rest of the teams were Sullivan (56), St. Clair (45) and Borgia (40).
“We scored points in multiple field events and on the track,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “One of our goals is to have a well-rounded team, and yesterday’s performance is a step in the right direction.”
St. Clair Head Coach Mark Houser felt his team stepped up.
“The girls are starting to learn how to compete, especially at the varsity level,” Houser said. “We have a very small team when it comes to the girls, and every single person we have is considered varsity right now. We have to keep growing and learn that we are not only competing with other teams, but we are competing with ourselves to get better every day. If we can start doing that, we can start getting some kids through district.”
Field events were measured in metric distances. MSHSAA has changed to using metrics this year.
Results
• 100-meter dash — Mikah Edwards of Helias was the winner in 13.39. Borgia’s Audrey Richardson was second with Sullivan’s Marina Smith third.
• 200-meter dash — Edwards ended in 27.10 to beat Sullivan’s Abby Peterson and Eva Heady.
• 400-meter dash — Edwards claimed the title in 1:03.69. Sammi Ehmke of Helias and Heady followed.
• 800-meter run — Riley Jaegers of Helias won in 2:40.82. Helias Ava Morrisey and Sullivan’s Maggie Jones were next.
• 1,600-meter run — New Haven’s Emma McIntyre won in 5:50.04. Sullivan’s Kate Thomure and New Haven’s Madison Langenberg followed.
• 3,200-meter run — McIntyre won with a time of 12:41.91. Helias’ Natalie Schlup and Sullivan’s Thomure were next.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Borgia’s Andi Kimminau claimed the win in 18.33. Next were Helias’ Tori Schmidt and Sullivan’s Ashley Volkert.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Schmidt was the winner in 54.0. Mary Loran of Helias and Volkert were next.
• 400-meter relay — Helias triumphed in 56.06. Borgia and New Haven were next.
• 800-meter relay — Helias won in 1:52.41 with New Haven second.
• 1,600-meter relay — Helias ran 4:48.19 to win. New Haven and St. Clair were next.
• 3,200-meter relay — Helias captured the title in 11:09.31. New Haven and St. Clair followed.
• Shot put — New Haven’s Lexi Feldmann threw 9.46 to win. Alice Stieferman of Helias and Jess Bess of St. Clair were next.
• Discus — Stieferman claimed the title at 29.01. Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott and New Haven’s Ellie Westermeyer grabbed second and third.
• High jump — New Haven’s Alaina Scott and Casey Baker cleared 1.32. Scott won on misses. St. Clair’s Vada Moore was third.
• Long jump — Moore won with a distance of 4.81. Schyler Phillips and Tauny Gore of Helias were next.
• Triple jump — Gore was the winner at 10.21. New Haven’s Peyton Sumpter and Sullivan’s Heady followed.
• Pole vault — Phillips secured the title, clearing 2.72. New Haven’s Scott and Borgia’s Natalie Guehne were next.
Borgia Coach Doug Light said it was Guehne’s best effort of the season.
• Javelin — St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani won with a throw of 28.92. Bess and Sinnott rounded out the top three.
“I was really grateful for all our parents who volunteered to work events,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said. “They get five minutes to learn how to do the job, and the results are always great. Also appreciate the help we received from several coaches from other schools who covered events that we couldn’t.”