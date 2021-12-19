Almost.
St. Francis Borgia Regional came close to pulling off an upset Wednesday at the Peoples Bank Holiday Classic.
The fifth-seeded basketball Lady Knights pushed top-seeded Helias to the limit, falling 47-45.
“We put a strong game together and just could not finish the game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “I am very proud of how this team bounced back after Steelville.”
Borgia (3-4), which also lost to Steelville Tuesday during pool play, will face Salem (4-2) Friday at 4:30 p.m. for the consolation title.
Helias (5-2) will face St. James (8-1) Friday for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Helias handed St. James its only loss of the season so far, 53-51 at the Fatima Tournament.
Borgia led early, by as much as eight points with just under four minutes to play in the opening quarter. However, Helias was ahead through eight minutes, 15-12.
Helias was up at the half, 31-24. The Lady Crusaders led through three quarters, 38-32. Helias led by as much as 12 points in the third quarter before Borgia started to chip into the lead.
Two seniors stepped up to lead the Lady Knights.
Kaitlyn Patke netted 25 points while hitting two three-point baskets and going 3-4 at the free-throw line. She also had four steals, three rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
“Kaitlyn Patke had a great game offensively, but her defense is what made a huge difference,” Houlihan said.
Audrey Richardson added 12 points, two three-point baskets, four assists, four rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal.
“Audrey Richardson had one of the best games of the season,” Houlihan said.
Celia Gildehaus and Lexie Meyer each scored four points.
Gildehaus also had four rebounds and an assist. Meyer posted five assists and three rebounds.
Natalie Alferman chipped in with six rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Amanda Dorpinghaus pulled down four rebounds with one blocked shot and one steal.
The Lady Knights ended with four three-point baskets and went 3-6 from the free-throw line.
Adalyn Koelling led Helias with 14 points while Mikah Edwards was next with 12. Ava Morris was the third Lady Crusader to reach double figures, scoring 10 points.
Helias also got five points from Claire Manns. Jacie Buschjost, Kenadi Harrison and Gabrielle Bax each scored two points.
Morris was the rebounding leader with seven. Koelling ended with four while Edwards, Manns and Brooke Reutter each had three. Harrison and Bax each added two.
Edwards had five assists, Morris was next with three and Manns and Reutter each had one.
Morris and Koelling had four steals apiece. Edwards was next with three. Manns, Reutter and Harrison each had one.