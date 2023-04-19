In what could prove to be an important game in seeding the Class 5 District 5 Tournament in May, the Helias Crusaders edged St. Francis Borgia’s baseball Knights Friday in Jefferson City, 4-3 in eight innings.
“Friday night was just another great battle with Helias,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “They are currently ranked No. 3 in Class 5, so we knew we had our work cut out for us. The pitching matchup of (Jack) Nobe vs. (Sam) Wyrick didn’t disappoint. Anyone who was at the game got to see two great pitchers and two great teams go at it. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the win, but we know it was there for us and we can compete with anybody.”
Helias (11-3) gained an edge over not only Borgia (11-2), but possibly over Pacific (10-4) and Union (9-3). Borgia topped Pacific and Pacific beat Union, both in extra innings, earlier this season.
Borgia scored first at Basinger Legion Field. Helias came back to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third before Borgia tied it in the fifth and retook the lead in the sixth.
The Crusaders tied it in the bottom of the sixth and won it in the bottom of the eighth.
Nobe scattered eight hits over seven innings, allowing three runs and one walk. He struck out 11.
Wyrick also didn’t figure in the decision. Over 7.1 innings, he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, six walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
“Jack was great on the mound for the most part,” Struckhoff said. “He struck out 11 over seven innings and picked two guys off base. There were a couple pitches he’d like to have back and that ended up being the difference. Overall it was a good effort by him.”
Reagan Kandlbinder took the loss for the Knights, allowing a run on two hits and two walks.
Trey Rice, who got the final two outs in the eighth, both strikeouts, was the winning pitcher.
Kabren Koelling had two of Borgia’s hits while Kandlbinder had the other.
“Kabren had a nice weekend at the plate and on defense,” Struckhoff said. “He got moved around the field from outfield to infield and played great everywhere we put him.”
Kandlbinder, Tanner McPherson, Justin Mort, Noah Hendrickson, Tyler Kromer and Jack Dunard walked.
Nobe was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
McPherson had a sacrifice fly.
McPherson, Dunard and Cohen Jasper scored the Borgia runs.
McPherson, Koelling and Kromer each had one RBI.
Wyrick posted three hits for Helias, including a pair of triples.
Ben Miller and Patrick Baker each logged two hits. David Hofherr, Kase Winegar and Myles Gresham had one single apiece.
Borgia returned to action with two games at Southern Boone Saturday and one Monday at Duchesne.
The Knights play Tuesday at Lutheran St. Charles and host St. Mary’s Thursday.