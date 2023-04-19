In what could prove to be an important game in seeding the Class 5 District 5 Tournament in May, the Helias Crusaders edged St. Francis Borgia’s baseball Knights Friday in Jefferson City, 4-3 in eight innings.

“Friday night was just another great battle with Helias,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “They are currently ranked No. 3 in Class 5, so we knew we had our work cut out for us. The pitching matchup of (Jack) Nobe vs. (Sam) Wyrick didn’t disappoint. Anyone who was at the game got to see two great pitchers and two great teams go at it. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the win, but we know it was there for us and we can compete with anybody.”