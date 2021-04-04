The team traveling the longest distance won the biggest hardware Tuesday at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Boys Track Invitational.
The Helias Crusaders won the team title with 134 points.
St. Clair was second at 85. Following were Sullivan (72), Borgia (58) and New Haven (28).
“As always, Helias Catholic was really strong in boys and girls,” Borgia Coach Doug Light said.
“As the meet progressed, the wind really picked up, and the temperature dropped,” Light said. “Those factors obviously affected the performances of athletes of all participating teams.
Anyone who had to run into that wind faced a tough obstacle.”
St. Clair Mark Houser saw positives.
“The boys had a pretty good meet,” Houser said.
“We still have a lot of room for improvement yet. We need to concentrate on doing our best everywhere we go, whether it is practice or a meet.”
New Haven Head Coach John Tucker was happy with the early-season effort.
“Overall I was very pleased with how we performed,” Tucker said. “On the boys side, we have a few events in which we are strong, and we continued to progress nicely.”
Field events were measured in metric distances. MSHSAA has changed to using metrics this year.
Results
• 100-meter dash — Borgia Sam Schmidt blazed to the title in 11.36. Next were Sullivan’s Nicholas Parker and Seth Lucas.
• 200-meter dash — Schmidt won in 22.7. Helias’ Jacob Lanigan and Dominic Crisostomo were next.
“Sam Schmidt continued to demonstrate that he is one of the top sprinters in the state, winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said.
• 400-meter dash — St. Clair’s Alex Reinwald won in 56.63. New Haven’s Logan Williams and Helias’ Connor Schaefer were next.
• 800-meter run — New Haven’s Williams won in 2:17.52. Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk and St. Clair’s Case Busse were next.
• 1,600-meter run — Payton Kirchhoff won in 4:52.06. Ethan Wilson of Helias and Busse grabbed the next two spots.
• 3,200-meter run — Helias’ Perry Scott won in 10:54.54. Matthew Abbott of Helias and Busse were next.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann was the winner in 17.27. Sullivan’s Wyatt Kraus and St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate followed.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Zeltman won by nearly four seconds in 44.17. Kraus and St. Clair’s Austin Tobben were next.
• 400-meter relay — Borgia won in 46.94. St. Clair and Helias followed.
• 800-meter relay — Helias won in 1:37.77.
• 1,600-meter relay — Helias was the winner in 3:54.08. St. Clair and Borgia were next.
• 3,200-meter relay — Helias won in 8:54.56. St. Clair and New Haven followed.
• Shot put — Sullivan’s Derek Johnson won at 12.51 meters. Will Heckman and Tanner Lalk of Helias were next.
• Discus — Dylan Kopp of Helias threw 36.31 to win. Johnson and Lalk were second and third.
• High jump — Sullivan’s Kirk won. New Haven’s John Liggett and Helias’ Tyler Groose also cleared 1.72, but Kirk won on misses.
• Long jump — Trenton Balderson of St. Clair landed at 5.59. St. Clair’s Austin Dunn and Borgia’s Preston Mace were next.
• Triple jump — Dunn went 12.4 to win the title. Sullivan’s Parker and Philip Knox of Helias were next.
• Pole vault — Crisostomo won with a height of 4.05. Lanigan made it a 1-2 Helias sweep. St. Clair’s Connor Sikes was third.
• Javelin — Zeltman hurled 37.5 to win the title. Helias’ Connor Reinkemeyer and Matthew Malmstrom were next.
“Koen Zeltmann placed first in the javelin, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles,” Figas said. “Zeltmann, Schmidt, Daniel Schumacher and Trenton Volmert were members of the 400 relay that took first.”
Figas noted the wind impacted sprint events.
“I did notice that our sprint times were off a bit due to the wind,” Figas said. “Our distance athletes did a nice job with just about everyone really improving their 800 times. With only one meet in the next 12 days, we should be able to recover and recharge to be ready for the invitational part of the season.”