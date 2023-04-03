Helias’ boys track team came crusading through Washington Tuesday.
The Jefferson City school scored 301 points to win the team title at the six-team St. Francis Borgia Invitational.
St. Clair was second at 97.5 points while host Borgia was third at 72.
Sullivan scored 60 points to rank fourth with Wright City (39.5) and New Haven (15) rounding out the field.
Event results
• 100-meter dash — Borgia’s Jordan Mohesky gathered the win in 11.55 with St. Clair’s Jensen Bekemeier placing second. Third went to Alex Marberry of Helias.
• 200-meter dash — St. Clair’s Noah Arndt beat a pair of Helias runners to the stripe for the win. Arndt won in 23.68 with Jacob Lanigan and Marberry of Helias taking the next two spots.
• 400-meter dash — Korbin Fisher of Helias grabbed the win in 53.53, 0.01 of a second in front of teammate Devon Crisostomo. Sullivan’s Zechariah Beagle was third.
• 800-meter run — Ethan Wilson of Helias was first to the line in 2:04.67, with teammate Brady Voss on his heels. Wright City’s David Riggs was third.
• 1,600-meter run — It was a Helias sweep with Ian Benne winning in 4:47.98, edging teammates Wilson and Nick Ammons.
• 3,200-meter run — Mason Vogeli won with a time of 11:27.02. Borgia’s Sam Dunard and Lucas Wolfe were the next two finishers.
• 110-meter hurdles — Landon Hoelscher of Helias claimed first in 16.34. Sullivan’s Robert York and Helias’ Julian Smith followed.
• 300-meter hurdles — Matthew Malstrom of Helias won in 40.93. The next two spots went to Helias’ Hoelscher and St. Clair’s Landon Rulo.
• 400-meter relay — Wright City streaked to victory with a time of 45.64. Borgia and Helias followed.
• 800-meter relay — Wright City was first across the line in 1:33.79. Borgia grabbed second with Helias placing third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Helias won the final track event with a time of 3:39.84. Wright City and Sullivan earned the next two positions.
• 3,200-meter relay — Helias hustled to the overall win in the combined heat, finishing in 8:44.59. St. Clair and Borgia took the next two spots.
• Shot put — Sullivan’s Jeremiah Rodriguez was the champion at 12.35 meters. Trevor Kolb and Jack Klebba of Helias were next.
• Discus — Helias’ Kolb won with a top distance of 41.64 meters. Borgia’s Jack Guehne and Helias’ Klebba were next.
• High jump — Tyler Groose of Helias won by clearing 1.8 meters. Borgia’s Harry Mitchell was second while Helias’ Logan Hillman finished third.
• Long jump — St. Clair’s Arndt landed at 6.40 meters to win the title. Helias’ Hillman was second with St. Clair’s Rulo taking third.
• Triple jump — Philip Knox of Helias recorded a top distance of 11.30 meters to win. Timothy Tharp of Helias was second with St. Clair’s Rulo placing third.
• Pole vault — St. Clair’s Connor Sikes cleared 3.63 meters to win the title. Mason French of Helias and Colton Brendel of Sullivan were next and all three cleared at least 3.33 meters.
• Javelin — Sullivan’s York had the biggest throw of the day as his javelin stuck at 49.89 meters. New Haven’s Jack Feldmann was second with St. Clair’s Zeke Bethel securing third.
“Our veteran boy thrower, Jack Feldmann, had a strong first meet, missing a school record in the javelin by a few centimeters,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said.
