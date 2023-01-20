This upcoming fall football season will be one of homecoming for the now former Washington High School head football coach.
Derick Helfin, after a seven-season tenure with the Blue Jays, was announced Thursday night as the new Head Coach for his alma mater, Rolla High School.
“It’s something that since I was in middle school and decided to be a football coach, that this has always been a dream, to go back and coach the same program I was a part of,” Heflin said. “There are four generations of us that have been a part of this program.”
Heflin became the head coach of the Blue Jays in the fall of 2016, taking a senior-laden team to a 6-5 record.
The next year, the team began the rebuilding process during an 0-10 2017 campaign.
The program made strides to get to 3-7 in 2018 before breaking out for back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2019 and 2020.
Heflin’s seven-season record with the team stands at 39-35.
“The thing that has made it a little easier is through the last seven years, we’ve been able to make this a destination place,” Heflin said. “We left things better than we found it. We’ve put a great staff in place and the kids have been outstanding. How hard it was to make the decision to leave these kids that I’ve coached for seven years is something that I can’t put into words.”
With Heflin’s departure, Washington will seek to fill the vacancy in the coming months. Athletic Director Bill Deckelman expected a decision could be made the March meeting of the Washington School Board.
“I think we’ll have a lot of interest in the job just because of the community and how the program has been successful more years than not,” Deckelman said. “I’m not nervous that we will be able to find somebody qualified for the job.”
The Blue Jays have produced athletes top college programs have sought after with three Division I football recruits in the past three seasons and a fourth with multiple D-1 offers set to begin his senior season in the fall.
Heflin said aiding players going through the recruiting process will be one of his priorities during the transition period.
“I want to make sure that the kids are taken care of,” Heflin said. “Ryan Jostes’ recruiting has blown up and there is some interest in Landon Boston and Casey Olszowka as well.”
Deckelman said he anticipates the assistant coaching staff in the program to remain in place.
“We wish Coach Heflin good luck in Rolla and appreciate all his time and effort here. He played a big role in the Junior Jays program as well.”
Heflin offered his appreciation for the support he has received.
“Thank you to the community,” Heflin said. “Washington has been unbelievable, allowing us to rebuild this program and coach their kids.”